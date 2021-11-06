Cougars run roughshod over Knights, roll to D1 football semifinals

On the next Knights possession, the Cougars’ Ethan Brehm picked off a pass that had been batted at the line of scrimmage. Cross County capitalized as Seim hit paydirt from 20 yards out on third down to make it 28-7 Cougars with 7:18 remaining in the second quarter.

Lourdes Central Catholic responded with a 54-yard pass from Blake Miller to Joe Kearney. The Knights then converted an onside kick, marched down the field and scored another touchdown to make it 28-21 with 3:08 left until half.

Cross County responded, moving down the field and capping the drive on Hild’s three-yard touchdown plunge. The Knights moved down the field in 25 seconds, finding the end zone with five seconds left in the half. Hollinger blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt as the Cougars carried a 36-27 lead into the locker room.

Lourdes Central Catholic scored on the opening drive of the second half and got a stop defensively after Hollinger couldn’t haul in the pass from Lundstrom on a fourth down from the Knights’ 18-yard line. The Knights then marched down the field on offense and took their first lead of the game at 43-36 on a 40-yard pass from Miller to Zach Tesarek.