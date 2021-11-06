Cougars run roughshod over Knights, roll to D1 football semifinals

STROMSBURG – In a tense, tightly contested affair, the Cross County Cougars wore down the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights on the ground to punch a ticket to the Class D1 semifinals with a 58-51 win Friday night.
Seniors Carter Seim and Haiden Hild carried the load offensively for the Cougars. Seim ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns, while Hild added another 148 yards and three scores.
After the Knights forced a punt on the game’s opening drive, Cross County’s defense forced a turnover on downs to set the offense up inside Lourdes Central Catholic territory.
On a third-and-seven, quarterback Shayden Lundstrom found Cory Hollinger, who broke a tackle and strolled 37 yards to the end zone to put the Cougars on the board with 7:14 left in the opening quarter.
The Knights punted on their next possession and Cross County strolled down the field, with Hild capping the drive in the end zone on a six-yard run to make it 14-0 Cougars with 44 seconds to go in the opening period.
Lourdes Central Catholic found the end zone on its next possession as Aidan Aldana scored on a seven-yard rush with 10:47 to play in the first half.
The Cougars needed two plays to land a counterpunch, as Seim shook one tackle and strolled 41 yards to the house for a 20-7 lead with 10:23 left in the half.
On the next Knights possession, the Cougars’ Ethan Brehm picked off a pass that had been batted at the line of scrimmage. Cross County capitalized as Seim hit paydirt from 20 yards out on third down to make it 28-7 Cougars with 7:18 remaining in the second quarter.
Lourdes Central Catholic responded with a 54-yard pass from Blake Miller to Joe Kearney. The Knights then converted an onside kick, marched down the field and scored another touchdown to make it 28-21 with 3:08 left until half.
Cross County responded, moving down the field and capping the drive on Hild’s three-yard touchdown plunge. The Knights moved down the field in 25 seconds, finding the end zone with five seconds left in the half. Hollinger blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt as the Cougars carried a 36-27 lead into the locker room.
Lourdes Central Catholic scored on the opening drive of the second half and got a stop defensively after Hollinger couldn’t haul in the pass from Lundstrom on a fourth down from the Knights’ 18-yard line. The Knights then marched down the field on offense and took their first lead of the game at 43-36 on a 40-yard pass from Miller to Zach Tesarek.
Cross County found an answer, as Hild broke off a 35-yard touchdown run and Seim converted the two-point conversion, giving the Cougars a 44-43 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the third.
As the clock bled into the final 12 minutes, the Knights moved the ball and regained the lead on a one-yard plunge from Aldana with 10:47 to play.
The Cougars raced down the field, moving the ball to the Knights’ 2-yard line. Seim bobbled the next snap but still found the end zone, though Cross County still trailed 51-50 after Lourdes Central Catholic snuffed out the two-point conversion attempt.
Cross County’s defense needed a stop and answered the call, forcing a three-and-out as the Cougars took over at their own 5. As the Cougars moved the ball near midfield, Seim broke a couple tackles and beat everyone to the end zone for a 41-yard score to put Cross County up 58-51 with 4:30 to play.
Lourdes Central Catholic moved the ball on the next drive, but the Cougar defense snuffed out a fourth-and-two to force a turnover on downs with 2:29 left. The Cross County ground game did the rest, burning all of the Knights’ timeouts and the remainder of the clock to salt away a 58-51 win.
The Cougars completed one pass all game – the 37-yard touchdown from Lundstrom to Hollinger – but it didn’t matter. Cross County dominated the Knights on the ground thanks to the senior tandem of Seim and Hild, who often found lots of running room behind an offensive line that imposed its will on the Knights' defensive front all game long.
The duo combined for 442 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as the seniors powered Cross County to the semifinals next week. Seim nearly eclipsed the 300-yard mark, finishing with 294 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. Hild added 148 yards and three more scores on 17 carries.
Cross County moves on to the Class D1 semifinals next week, while Lourdes Central Catholic sees its season end after suffering its first loss in Stromsburg.