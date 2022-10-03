Cougars roll to 6-0, No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh here next Friday

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars used their Friday night game against Madison as a tune-up for next week’s grid matchup with Class D1 No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh.

The Cougars scored early and often as they led 54-0 at the half and went on to the 68-0 win for their sixth victory of the season against no losses.

Clarkson-Leigh kept the matchup this coming Friday night a battle of unbeaten teams with a 52-0 win over Twin River.

Cross County racked up 269 yards in the running game where 13 players had a hand in the 269 yards. Senior Tobey Waller led the way with three carries for 81 yards and one score while junior Izaac Dickey had one touchdown and carried the ball four times for 40 yards.

Other rushing touchdowns were recorded by Tyler Shoup and Lindburg.

A combination of five players completed 11 of 13 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Lucas Jacobson was 5 of 7 for 45 yards and two scores, while Lindburg completed 3 of 3 passes for one touchdown.

The Cougars were led in receiving by Hayden Allen with three catches for 35 yards and one score while six other receivers had one catch. Lindburg hauled in an 11-yard score and Tanner Hollinger had a TD grab covering 16 yards.

The defense was led by Alex Noyd with 12 tackles and Waller with nine.

Next week’s D1-3 matchup at Cross County will kickoff at 7 p.m.