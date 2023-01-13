Cougars roll past Twin River 59-34

GENOA – Cross County outscored host Twin River in each of the first three quarters, taking a 48-23 lead into the final stanza and cruising to the finish line in a 59-34 win in nonconference boys hoops action Thursday night.

The Cougars shot 25 of 54 (46%) from the floor but went just 3 of 16 (19%) from three and 6 of 13 at the foul line. Ashton Seim buried 6 of 9 shots and poured in a game-high 14 points, while Tanner Hollinger added 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Behind them, Alex Noyd notched six points, Wyatt Hengelfelt, Levi Miller and James Elgin added five apiece and Hayden Allen tallied four. Thatcher Hanson finished with three points while Sawyer Anderson and Tobey Waller rounded out the scoring with two each.

Kirk Hebda led Twin River with 12 points in the loss.

Hollinger pulled down six rebounds to pace the Cougars on the glass, while Seim dished out six assists and Miller swiped a team-high four steals. Seim, Elgin and Hengelfelt each recorded a block in the win.