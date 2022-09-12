Cougars remain unblemished, rout Mustangs 74-14

STROMSBURG – Cross County jumped on McCool Junction early to take a 24-0 lead after the opening stanza, pushed the cushion to 54-zip at halftime and cruised from there. The Cougars remained unbeaten with a 74-14 romp of the visiting Mustangs on Friday night.

In Cross County’s homecoming game, the Cougars ran roughshod over the McCool defense, racking up 353 yards and nine touchdowns on just 22 carries.

Jackson Lindburg led the way with 67 yards and a trio of scores on just four carries, while Izaac Dickey ran three times for 62 yards and found the end zone twice.

Dalton Noble racked up 55 yards on just two touches, Tobey Waller logged three carries for 42 yards and a score and Dylan Fanning added 37 yards on two carries and hit pay dirt once.

Thatcher Hanson and Andrew Dubas each recorded two rushes for 22 and 21 yards, respectively, and reached the end zone once apiece.

Lucas Jacobsen completed two of three passes for 35 yards, while Tanner Hollinger caught two passes for 22 yards as the Cougars’ leading receiver.

Defensively, Hollinger recorded a team-high eight tackles for Cross County and Noble intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

John Harig completed 12 of 22 passes for 109 yards for McCool Junction. The senior threw for one touchdown but also tossed an interception.