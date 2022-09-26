Cougars remain unbeaten, roll past Wildcats 76-0

CEDAR BLUFFS – Much like the season’s first four weeks, the Cross County Cougars were in a league of their own on the gridiron Friday night, rolling past Cedar Bluffs 76-0 to move to 5-0 on the year.

Lucas Jacobsen completed 4 of 6 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown to pace the Cross County passing attack, but four other Cougars also completed a pass. On the ground, Izaac Dickey led the way with 56 yards and a pair of scores on three carries.

Tobey Waller added 44 yards on two carries, Tyler Shoup ran four times for 41 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Dubas carried the rock once for a 35-yard score. Devin Nuttelman, Dylan Fanning, Alex Noyd and Jacobsen also found pay dirt once apiece on the ground as Cross County racked up 291 rushing yards and eight scores as a team on just 27 touches.

Hayden Allen paced the Cougars’ receiving corps with four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Noah Sandell led Cross County with nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Treven Nienhueser added eight stops and Nuttelman recorded seven.