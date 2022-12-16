Cougars’ quick start leads Cross County past Hampton 52-36

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars improved to 4-2 on the year with a 52-36 win over the Hampton Hawks in girls Crossroads Conference hoops.

The Cougars jumped to a 15-8 lead after the opening eight minutes and little by little built the deficit to 41-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Hampton won the fourth quarter 14-11, but it was far too little and too late.

Cross County was led in scoring by junior Shyanne Anderson with 17 points, while freshman Edie Peterson added 10.

Cross County hit two 3–pointers in the win. Edie and Lilly Peterson accounted for both. Cross County finished the game 8 of 16 at the charity stripe.

Hampton’s leading scorer was senior Lillian Dose with 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and one assist. Freshman Gavin Gilmore ended the night with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Junior Nevaeh Lukassen was the team leader on the boards with nine rebounds and Shae Kingery joined Gilmore with two assists.

Cross County traveled to BDS on Friday night, while the Hawks were in Brainard at East Butler.

Hampton (1-3) 8 7 7 14-36

Cross County (4-2) 15 10 16 11-52