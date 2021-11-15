Cougars qualify for state football championship game

LINCOLN – On Monday, November 22 the Cross County Cougars (11-1) will take on the 12-0 Howells-Dodge Jaguars at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the Class D1 State Football Championship.

The teams met on September 10 and the Jaguars handed the Cougars their only loss of the season by the final score of 40-38. Howells-Dodge built a huge lead before Cross County climbed back into the game late.

This will be the first trip for the Cross County Cougars since Benedict and Stromsburg merged in 2002.

In 1997 and 1998 the Benedict Eagles made back-to-back trips to Memorial Stadium and in 1997 bought home the Class D3 State Championship with a 65-16 win over the Elba Bluejays.

They returned a year later and came up short against Dean Filipi and the Milligan Roosters by the final score of 35-28. That was the final six-man state championship game played at Memorial Stadium.

In 1999, Dennis Koinzan led the Stromsburg Vikings (13-0) to a 33-0 win over the Randolph Cardinals (9-4) in Lincoln in the C2 title game.

The York News-Times will have a preview of the upcoming D1 championship game later this week.