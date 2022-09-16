Cougars pounce on Huskies, remain unbeaten

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars took to the volleyball court for the third time this week Thursday evening when they welcomed the Heartland Huskies to town. Cross County, which carried an unblemished record into the contest, remained perfect with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep and moved to 7-0 in the Cougars’ first season under head coach Emmie Noyd.

Cross County pounded Heartland with a relentless offensive attacks, as the Cougars doubled up the Huskies in kills 36-18. Senior Bren Lemburg led the way with 12 winners, followed closely by Shyanne Anderson with 11.

Lilly Peterson chipped in eight kills, Bricelynn Larson added four winners and Jayden Fellows tallied one to round out the Cross County offense.

Kaylee Goertzen paced Heartland with five kills on 11 swings, while Riley Goertzen, Allie Boehr and Hayden Mierau all tallied three winners each. Jaelyn Brown and Grace Regier capped the Huskies’ offensive effort with a pair of kills apiece.

Cross County also held a decisive edge at the service line, crushing eight aces as a team compared to just one for Heartland. Anderson and Peterson led the charge with three aces each, followed by one from Lemburg and another from Fellows.

Brown notched the only Huskie ace in the match.

Both teams were active at the net, with the Cougars holding a 10-6 edge in blocks. Peterson tallied a match-high five rejections, Larson added four and Anderson and Sydney Hengelfelt notched three apiece. Fellows finished the match with a pair of blocks and Lemburg had one.

Mierau and Kaylee Goertzen led Heartland’s effort at the net with four blocks each, followed by one from Brown and another by Boehr.

Felicity Johnson and Mierau tied for the match high in digs with 15 apiece for Heartland, Boehr notched 11 and Regier added 10.

On the Cross County side, Peterson and Fellows recorded 12 digs each and Anderson racked up 11.

Hengelfelt notched 33 assists for the Cougars, while Mierau paced Heartland with 11 assists.