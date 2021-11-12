Cougars pounce on Falcons, roll to D-1 football finals

The Cougars’ first passing attempt of the game made it a 10-point ballgame, and Hild ran in the two-point try to make it 32-20 Cross County heading into the locker room.

During the break, DeLano and the Cougars’ defense weren’t pleased with their first-half performance. They were determined to fix that over the final 24 minutes.

“We know what their bread and butter was,” DeLano said. “They are who they are, and we talked about that. We weren’t stopping it. They were getting four, five, six yards at a time. Once we settled down and made those one and two-yard gains, then they got behind the sticks, they got off schedule and we got to do what we do best.”

The Cross County defense opened the second half on the sidelines, as the Cougars had won the coin toss and elected to defer at the start of the game.

On the opening drive of the second half, Seim rumbled 52 yards to paydirt to extend the lead. Lundstrom plunged in on the two-point conversion as the Cougars’ lead ballooned to 20 points with 8:33 to play in the third quarter.