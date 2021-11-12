Cougars pounce on Falcons, roll to D-1 football finals

TRENTON – Behind a massive night from senior running back Carter Seim and a suffocating second-half effort defensively, the Cross County Cougars rolled into the Class D-1 finals courtesy of a 56-20 win over the Hitchcock County Falcons on Friday night.
The first couple of possessions didn’t indicate a dominant defensive effort, however. Three plays into the game, Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston found Colten Hagan for a 63-yard touchdown pass to give the Falcons an early 6-0 lead.
Cross County answered back immediately, marching down the field behind a consistent rushing attack. Seim capped the possession with an eight-yard touchdown run. Shayden Lundstrom ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to give the Cougars the 8-6 lead with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter.
“We were giving up a bunch of free touchdowns and they caught us off-guard a couple times but we answered that and did what we need to do,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said after the game. “Offensively, we’ve always got to kind of figure out what the game plan is and what they’re doing. Once we get confident and settle in, we like what we bring to the table. We got the ground game going and it worked out.”
Hitchock County answered back, marching downfield to set up a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to begin the second quarter. On the opening play of the period, Braydn Hutto plunged into the end zone from one yard out. Gaston ran in the two-point conversion as the Falcons took a 14-8 lead.
Seim broke off a 50-yard scamper on the next Cross County possession to put the Cougars in business. The senior then closed the drive with a six-yard touchdown rush, and Haiden Hild rumbled into the end zone on the two-point try to put Cross County on top 16-14 with 9:13 remaining in the half.
After touchdowns on each of the game’s first four possessions, the Cougars stood up defensively on the next Hitchcock County drive. On a third-and-one, the Falcons took a shot deep but couldn’t connect. Hitchcock County then lined up to go for it on fourth down, but a false start backed the Falcons up to fourth-and-six and forced a punt.
Hitchcock County pinned Cross County at its own 4-yard line, but the Cougars needed one play to flip the field. Seim took the handoff and rumbled 76 yards to the house, as his third touchdown of the game and Lundstrom’s ensuing two-point conversion extended the lead to 24-14 with 5:21 to play in the half.
The Falcons roared back, as a one-yard plunge from Gaston cut the deficit to four. However, Cross County stuffed the two-point conversion attempt to keep the lead at 24-20 with 1:29 remaining until halftime.
As it turned out, the Falcons left four seconds too many on the clock. Cross County moved the ball into Hitchcock County territory, and on a first down Hild found a wide-open Cameron Graham for a 35-yard strike.
The Cougars’ first passing attempt of the game made it a 10-point ballgame, and Hild ran in the two-point try to make it 32-20 Cross County heading into the locker room.
During the break, DeLano and the Cougars’ defense weren’t pleased with their first-half performance. They were determined to fix that over the final 24 minutes.
“We know what their bread and butter was,” DeLano said. “They are who they are, and we talked about that. We weren’t stopping it. They were getting four, five, six yards at a time. Once we settled down and made those one and two-yard gains, then they got behind the sticks, they got off schedule and we got to do what we do best.”
The Cross County defense opened the second half on the sidelines, as the Cougars had won the coin toss and elected to defer at the start of the game.
On the opening drive of the second half, Seim rumbled 52 yards to paydirt to extend the lead. Lundstrom plunged in on the two-point conversion as the Cougars’ lead ballooned to 20 points with 8:33 to play in the third quarter.
Hitchcock County took over, but Gaston coughed up the ball and Lundstrom recovered at the Falcons’ 34-yard line as the Cougars forced the game’s first turnover. Seim made the Falcons pay, as he plunged into the end zone from three yards out on a third down. The senior’s fifth score of the game made it 48-20 Cross County with 4:27 left in the third.
On the next Falcons possession, Hutto narrowly converted a fourth-and-one to move the chains. A holding penalty on first down put Hitchcock County behind the sticks, and Seim recovered a fumble on the next play to force another turnover.
Hitchcock County got the ball right back after Seim coughed up the ball on the next play. His first fumble of the year gave the Falcons new life, and they capitalized by marching down to the Cougars’ 1-yard line as the fourth quarter neared.
Hutto got the carry on the final play of the third quarter but put the ball on the turf. Hild scooped up the ball and strolled untouched into the end zone. The 79-yard scoop-and-score gave Cross County a 56-20 lead through three quarters and induced a rolling game clock for the fourth quarter.
The Falcons couldn’t cut into the deficit as the Cougars bled out the rest of the clock to seal away a 36-point win and punch their ticket to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the Class D-1 final on Nov. 22.
Seim powered the Cougars offensively, unofficially racking up 259 yards and five scores on 21 carries. Hild added another 64 yards on 11 touches and also completed Cross County’s only pass attempt for a 35-yard touchdown to Graham.
Seim followed up a big outing against Lourdes Central Catholic in the quarterfinals with another massive performance Friday night. The senior had help, as the offensive line frequently opened big holes and helped Cross County rush for 348 yards on 38 carries as a team.
“Big-time players make big-time plays, right? He’s just a dude,” DeLano said of Seim’s big night. “He’s a machine, but the o-line in front of him makes him look real good too. When you can get a break every 30 seconds and sub in a Haiden Hild or Shayden Lundstrom, that definitely helps everybody too. Keeping him fresh is the key, but Carter is a special dude, a once-in-a-generation type of athlete.”
Defensively, the Cougars buckled down in the final two quarters, forcing three turnovers in the final 24 minutes to pitch a second-half shutout after a rocky start.
The Cougars’ win sets up a showdown in Lincoln with either Burwell or Howells-Dodge for the D-1 championship. The Longhorns downed an undefeated Cross County 37-36 in the semifinals last year, while the Jaguars handed the Cougars their only blemish so far this season.
Cross County gets 10 days off before taking the field in Lincoln for the finals, a break DeLano said the Cougars needed, calling the team “bumped and bruised” with dinged up shoulders, knees and ankles.
“We duct taped everybody together for this one,” he said. “We didn’t want everyone to know that, but this break will be huge.”
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.