Cougars open season and Noyd regime with 3-0 sweep of Fullerton

STROMSBURG-Both the Fullerton Warriors and the Cross County Cougars returned several players from last year and both came into the season opener on Thursday night with high expectations.

Fullerton was 15-8 last year while the Cougars finished up at 21-11.

The two teams waged a battle in the first set before the hosts pulled away for the 25-22 win.

Cross County went onto the 3-0 sweep of the Warriors winning both the second and third sets by the score of 25-15.

Thursday night marked the first game of the Emmie Noyd era at Cross County and the head coach said that early on it was a battle.

“They fought right back with us in the first set and kudos to them for that,” said Noyd. ““Our goal today was to control serve and pass and we have really been working on that. We have also been working on being aggressive at the service line, hitting those low drive serves and that is exactly what we did. We got them out of system and once we did that we got the ball, stayed in system and scored points.”

Trailing 2-0 in the match, the Warriors tried to get back into the game as they opened an 8-3 lead in the third set.

But the Cougars erased that advantage as they went on a 13-0 run to open a 16-8 lead before the Warriors would score again.

In the run, senior Jayden Fellows had three of her team-high five aces and junior Lilly Peterson drilled two of her team-high nine kills in the match.

Fullerton made a mini run to get back within18-14, but a Peterson ace, Bren Lemburg kill and a wide attack by the Warriors stretched the lead back to 21-14 and Fullerton never recovered as the Cougars scored the final four points of the match.

Lemburg added seven kills to go with Peterson’s nine; Bricelynn Larson was credited with four as was Fellows.

Noyd was also impressed with the Cougars leadership.

“I would say our leadership was really strong tonight. We have a lot of returners, so leadership is a key to a successful team,” Noyd added. “So I am really proud of that. Just keep pushing to get 1% better every day.”

Next week the Cougars will host the Shelby-RC Huskies on Thursday, September 1.

Noyd and assistant coach Macy Samek are both alumni of SRC.

“We are excited both Samek (Macy) and I and this is hometown with a lot of rivalry there and we are going to go get it. I’m just proud of my girls and how we played a clean match and really excited for next week against Shelby-RC.