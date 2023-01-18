Cougars now 13-3 after 44-30 road win at Dorchester

DORCHESTER – It took the Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County Cougars a little while to shake off a pesky effort by the Dorchester Longhorns on Tuesday night, but a 22-11 scoring advantage in the second half helped the Cougars pull off the 44-30 win in girls CRC action.

The two teams each put up 11 points in the first quarter, while Cross County won the second quarter and led 22-19 at the break.

Cross County freshman Ema Dickey led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points as the team’s only player in double figures. Junior Shyanne Anderson added nine and junior Lilly Peterson had eight.

The Cougars were 17 of 37 from the field for 46% but hit just 1 of 8 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

The Cougars were 9 of 17 at the free throw line and committed just 10 turnovers.

Peterson and Anderson had eight and seven rebounds, respectively, while Anderson also led the team with four steals.

Gabby Thies led the Longhorns with nine points and Baylor Behrens added eight. The Longhorns were 3 of 3 at the free throw line.

Cross County, the No. 2 seed, will host Giltner tonight and begin their path to a possible fourth straight CRC Tournament championship when they face the winner of Hampton-East Butler at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 23 at the York City Auditorium.

Dorchester is the No. 8 seed and they will open the girl’s action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the No. 9 Nebraska Lutheran Knights at the York University Freeman Center.

Cross County (13-3) 11 11 11 11-44

Dorchester (8-5) 11 8 6 5-30