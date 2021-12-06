Cougars move to 2-0 with 42-14 win at Shelby Rising City

SHELBY – A dominating second quarter run of 17-5 extended the Cross County girls’ basketball team’s four-point first-quarter lead, as the Cougars pulled ahead 25-9 and cruised to their second win in as many games by the final score of 42-14 over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in Crossroads Conference action.

The Cougars got double-digit scoring from both Lilly Peterson with 13 points and Bricelynn Larson with 11 points. Larson also grabbed 10 rebounds as the freshman recorded her first double-double.

The Cougars hit 16 of 49 shots from the field for 33 percent and they were 5 of 21 on three-point attempts. Peterson knocked down 3 of 7 shots to lead the Cross County girls, while Shyanne Anderson and Lindee Kelley each recorded one from outside the arc.

Cross County was 5 of 10 from the free-throw line, and they finished with 36 rebounds. Peterson finished one board shy of her own double-double, as she grabbed nine rebounds.

The Cougars also dished out 13 assists and recorded 13 steals. Peterson led the team in assists with four, while Kelley had seven steals.