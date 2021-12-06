Cougars move to 2-0 with 42-14 win at Shelby Rising City

SHELBY – A dominating second quarter run of 17-5 extended the Cross County girls’ basketball team’s four-point first-quarter lead, as the Cougars pulled ahead 25-9 and cruised to their second win in as many games by the final score of 42-14 over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in Crossroads Conference action.
The Cougars got double-digit scoring from both Lilly Peterson with 13 points and Bricelynn Larson with 11 points. Larson also grabbed 10 rebounds as the freshman recorded her first double-double.
The Cougars hit 16 of 49 shots from the field for 33 percent and they were 5 of 21 on three-point attempts. Peterson knocked down 3 of 7 shots to lead the Cross County girls, while Shyanne Anderson and Lindee Kelley each recorded one from outside the arc.
Cross County was 5 of 10 from the free-throw line, and they finished with 36 rebounds. Peterson finished one board shy of her own double-double, as she grabbed nine rebounds.
The Cougars also dished out 13 assists and recorded 13 steals. Peterson led the team in assists with four, while Kelley had seven steals.
The SRC Huskies were led in scoring by Tanya Pinneo with seven and Ava Larmon with five. The Huskies went 2 of 7 at the free-throw line.