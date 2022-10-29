Cougars lock down momentum in 3-0 sweep over Wakefield Trojans

STROMSBURG – The ebb and flow of a volleyball game is hard to understand and even more difficult to explain at times.

The Wakefield Trojans were struggling through the first set and a half, but started to find some rhythm and were on the verge of tying up the match with a 23-21 lead in the second set.

A time out by head coach Emmie Noyd got the Cougars back on track and they won both the second and the third sets for the 3-0 sweep of the Trojans in the C2-3 District final.

The Cougars won the first set 25-10, the second 25-23 and the third 25-19.

Cross County had an answer everytime Wakefield started to build a little bit of steam.

“These girls have such a mental toughness about them, especially in the second set when the ebb and flow of the match could have changed. I told them the importance of keeping it going and I could see the determination after the first set,” Noyd explained after the match. “In the second set I was just hoping we could hold on and I told them ‘You girls have everything we need to hold on and to succeed in this moment.’”

The Cougars got two huge kills from senior Bren Lemburg to tie the second set at 23-23 and a line call on the Trojans put the Cougars within one point at 24-23.

A Bricelynn Larson kill made it 2-0 and the Cougars were within one game.

Wakefield hung tough in the third set as well, but a late run gave the Cougars a five-point lead. They went on to the 25-19 win, upped their season record to 29-4 and head to state for the first time since 2013.

Cross County finished the match unofficially with 30 kills. Lemburg led the way with 11, junior Shyanne Anderson drilled eight winners and junior Lilly Peterson had five kills. Larson finished with four and she also had the only stuff block for the Cross County girls.

CC had six aces to three for Wakefield. The Trojans finished with 26 kills with senior Alex Arenas and Daveigh Munter-McAfee the team leaders with 10 each. The only block for Wakefield was by senior Makenna Decker.

Noyd said what this team has accomplished this year she really can’t put into words.

“Really, I can’t put words to it. You know I walked into this program knowing I had a lot of talent and I have believed since day one that these girls could do it. The girls have just blown my expectations away since the first day and I am so proud of them and this is really special,” Noyd said. “I really think it is our mental toughness and just the will to keep fighting. These girls have put in the work since June with the determination of getting to PBA. They have never lost sight of that and I am just so proud of them. All the girls contribute and the team just has a very strong will to win.”

Cross County will find out who they play sometime this weekend. The first games for Class C2 will be Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.