Cougars keep momentum going with five-set win over Fullerton

STROMSBURG – Cross County first year head coach Emmie Noyd said that winning tonight’s subdistrict final was critical to keep the Cougars momentum going for the rest of the season.

The Fullerton Warriors who lost here on opening night with the Cougars wining in a three-set sweep were not the same Fullerton team that pushed the 28-4 and No. 7 C2 rated Cougars right to the brink.

Fullerton won the first set 27-25 and Cross County came back to take the second 25-14.

The Warriors pulled to within one game when they went p 2-1 with a 25-19 win in the third.

The Cougars took the fourth set 25-20 after trailing 16-12 midway through the set.

Cross County could not slow down Fullerton’s 6-2 senior McKenna Plumbtree who led all players with 22 kills, but the Cougars defense at the net did a good job of neutralizing the other Fullerton attackers as they stuffed the Warriors 15 times at the net.

In the first three sets, junior Lilly Peterson had six solo blocks and one assist and in the critical fourth set, sophomore Bricelynn Larson had three of her five on the night.

Cross County took a 6-3 lead in the fifth set, but the Warriors didn’t let the Cougars get away as two CC errors tied the fifth set at 7-7.

Cross County extended the lead to 9-7, but back-to-back Plumbtree kills locked it up at 9-9.

Fullerton took the lead at 11-10 on Plumbtree’s winner to the back corner, but Larson scored a kill to tie the set at 11-11.

With the final set tied at 13-13, a line violation gave the Cougars a 14-13 lead and Peterson ended the marathon with her 13th kill.

““My heart is about beating out of my chest right now,” said Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd. “This was just such an exciting game.”

Noyd added that this type of game was good for her team because she expects this is what they will get the rest of the way.

“This game just gives us great experience because Fullerton is a very good team and this is what we are going to see from here on out,” the head coach said. “We are only going to see tough competition like we saw tonight for the rest of the year.”

Cross County recorded 48 kills and Fullerton 47. The Cougars got a team-high 16 from junior Shyanne Anderson, while Teagan Gonsior added 10 as the Warriors setter.

Both teams will be in the district final on Saturday with Cross County hosting.

The NSAA will release the matchups for Saturday later this week.