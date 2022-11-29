Cougars, Huskies lead D1-8 all-district selections

HENDERSON – Both the Sandy Creek Cougars and the Heartland Huskies made the Class D1 State Football playoffs and both won their opening round games.

Sandy Creek, the No. 13 seed, defeated No. 4 Sandhills Valley 24-18 and Heartland topped Exeter-Milligan/Friend 20-18 in a nailbiter.

In the second round, the No. 1 seed North Platte St. Patrick’s Fighting Irish eliminated Sandy Creek 50-14, while the Huskies also dropped a 34-22 decision to Class D1 state runner-up Neligh-Oakdale.

The rest of the district records included Sutton (2-6); Superior (1-7) and McCool Junction (0-8).

Both the Huskies and the Cougars placed 10 players combined on the first and second teams, but Sandy Creek had two named to the honorable mention list giving them 12 overall. Heartland did not have any honorable mention selections, but led the district with six first team picks.

McCool jumped up two classes this year and had one athlete selected overall.

Heartland’s first team selections included senior Trev Peters (QB/DB) who led the Huskies ground game with 1,396 yards and 21 touchdowns, while throwing for 745 yards. He connected on 46-84 passes and nine scores. On defense he had 22 tackles and one interception.

Senior receiver Tucker Bergen (TE/DB) finished up with 11 receptions for 237 yards and on defense had 104 tackles and one interception.

Zach Quiring, senior (RB/DB) was second on the team in rushing with 711 yards on 120 carries and 16 TDs. On defense he led the York News-Times final all-area stats with 121 tackles, two sack, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The defensive and offensive lines were anchored by senior Merrick Maltsberger who ripped down 89 tackles with one sack and two fumble recoveries. Another senior lineman, Garett Regier, had 40 tackles and senior two-way lineman Kaden Siebert ended his high school career with 35 tackles and one sack.

The Huskies placed four players on the second team; senior Wyatt Panko (TE/DL), junior Hudson Regier (RB/LB), sophomore Carter Siebert (RB/LB) and sophomore Langdon Arbuck (TE/DL) all earned district honors.

McCool freshman Carson McDonald led the Mustangs in nearly every offensive category. He finished with 552 yards passing on 41-77 completions, ran for 528 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. He was also listed as a safety on defense and finished up with 24 tackles.

Here are the other first team selections by team;

Sandy Creek

Drake Lally SR. RB/LB

Ethan Shaw SO. QB/LB

Jacob Petr SO. TE/DL

Jack Watts SO. OL/DL

Connor Rempe SO. WR/DB

Sutton

Vance Smith SR. DL

Myles Jones SR. QB

Alvinno Sanchez SR. OL

Noah Gwennap SR. DL

Superior

Cristian Avalos SR. K/P

Luke Jameson SR. OL/DL

Aaron Allgood SR. TE/LB