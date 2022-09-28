Cougars, Huskies compete at St. Cecilia invite

HASTINGS – The Cross County Cougars and Heartland Huskies were in action Tuesday as both took on the field at the Hastings St. Cecilia volleyball invite. Cross County fell to the hosts in two sets but rebounded to sweep Heartland and edge Superior in three sets.

The Huskies fell to St. Cecilia and the Cougars to finish 0-2 at the event. Stats for Heartland were not available.

Cross County 2, Heartland 0

In a tightly contested first set, Cross County walked away with a 25-23 win. The Cougars then slammed the door with a 25-15 victory in the second set to complete the sweep.

Junior Shyanne Anderson hammered 10 kills to pace the attack and senior Bren Lemburg added eight. Junior Lilly Peterson tallied five winners, sophomore Bricelynn Larson finished with three and Jayden Fellows rounded out the Cougar attack with one as Cross County finished with 27 for the game.

Fellows, Anderson and Chesney Sundberg each crushed one of the team’s three aces at the service line, while Larson and Sydney Hengelfelt led the effort at net with one solo block each.

Hengelfelt and Taylor Lindburg tied for the team high in digs with 10 apiece, and the former also collected 16 assists.

Cross County 2, Superior 1

Cross County took the opening set 25-19, but Superior battled back to even the match with a 25-23 win in the second. The Cougars regained control in the decisive third set with a 25-19 win to take the match 2-1.

Anderson hammered a team-high 11 kills, Peterson followed with nine and Lemburg and Larson tallied six apiece to lead the attack. Fellows added five winners and Hengelfelt finished with one.

At the service line, Anderson led the way with a trio of aces, while Hengelfelt and Sundberg both added one. Fellows, Peterson and Larson each finished with four blocks, while Lemburg, Anderson and Hengelfelt all tallied one. Larson notched the Cougars’ only solo block.

Three Cougars finished in double figures with digs – Lemburg (13), Fellows (11) and Lindburg (10). Hengelfelt notched 29 of 35 Cross County assists.

St. Cecilia 2, Cross County 0

The hosts rolled to a 25-13 win in the opening set, but the Cougars refused to bow out quietly, battling throughout the second set before ultimately dropping a 28-26 nailbiter. Anderson led the attack with six kills on 10 swings, Lemburg added five winners and Larson notched two. Peterson and Lindburg rounded out the offense with one kill each.

Lemburg crushed four aces at the service line, Lindburg followed with three and Hengelfelt added a pair. Sundberg also notched an ace as Cross County finished with 10 for the match.

Peterson led the Cougar effort at net with a trio of assisted blocks, while Fellows notched two and Anderson had one. Anderson paced the team with seven digs and Hengelfelt led the way with 11 assists.