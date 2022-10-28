Cougars host while Storm and Timberwolves hit the road

STROMSBURG – The last time the Cross County Cougars played in the state volleyball tournament the championships were in Grand Island.

The Cougars will host the C2-3 district final on Saturday at 1 p.m. The 24-9 Wakefield Trojans are the last team standing between the Cougars (28-4) and a berth in next week’s state finals at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Just 10 miles down the road from Cross County the High Plains Storm will face a huge task when they travel to D2 No. 1 Shelton (28-2) to take on the Bulldogs on the D2-3 championship. High Plains has never been to the state tournament since the consolidation and will take a 23-8 record to Saturday’s 1 p.m. final.

The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (19-11) won the D2-2 subdistrict final over High Plains and get a 4 p.m. matchup with No. 5 Diller-Odell in Odell. The Timberwolves are looking to make a return trip to state as they lost in the first round last year to Falls City Sacred Heart.

Wakefield (24-9) at Cross County (28-4)

First year head coach Emmie Noyd knows the Cougars are going to get the Trojans best shot with so much on the line.

“Every team wants the chance to play at state so I know they will come to play hard for that opportunity,” said Noyd. “Wakefield has a couple key pin hitters that we will have to lock in on. They are also a scrappy team that will extend rallies.”

Wakefield is led at the net by senior Alex Arenas, who comes in with 336 kills, and junior Daveigh Munter-McAfee with 295 winners.

The offense runs through junior Jordan Metzler who has 812 assists and as a team the Trojans have just 54 blocks on the year. Arenas and McAfee lead the defense with 351 and 337 digs respectively.

“With no regular season matchup against them, it is all on what we see on film to identify tendencies and what we can expect come Saturday,” Noyd commented. “On our side for preparation we will make adjustments with our defense on their tendencies and talk about match focuses that will put us in a position to be successful.”

The Cougars come at their opponents with a strong game at the net with three girls over 225 kills this year. Leading the way are senior Bren Lemburg with 251; junior Shyanne Anderson 248 and junior Lilly Peterson with 229.

The Cougars have racked up 168 blocks with sophomore Bricelynn Larson the leader with 73 and Peterson just behind her with 69.

Freshman Sydney Hengelfelt leads the offense with 830 set assists.

“Our team thrives on loud atmospheres,” Noyd added. “For us to play on our home court with our community showing up to support will be a huge momentum push for our team.”

High Plains (23-8) at Shelton (29-2)

In the year 1997, High Plains High School did not exist. That was the last time Polk-Hordville made it to the state volleyball championships.

The Storm will go after a district championship for the second time in as many years on Saturday when they take on the No. 1 rated Shelton Bulldogs in a 1 p.m. game to determine one of eight tickets to the state tournament.

“The opportunity to play in a district final with a chance to make it to state is huge for our girls and community. HPC has never been a state qualifier,” said co-head coach Nicole Keenan. “The last time was pre-consolidation when Polk-Hordville made it in 1997. None of our players were alive the last time a Polk school made it to state. It is an exciting time in our little community.”

The Storm have their work cut out for them as Shelton has three strong hitters led by senior Dru Niemack with 389 kills. Senior Kenna Willis sets up the offense with 673 assists and another senior, Sidney Gegg, has been strong at the net with 62 blocks.

The serve game is led by senior Alia Gomez with 59 aces.

The Storm is led in kills by senior Kenzie Wruble with 222; second is senior Hailey Lindburg with 195 and with 121 is sophomore Rylee Ackerson. The offense goes through sophomore setter Courtney Carlstrom with 470 assists. Ackerson also leads the team in blocks with 54, while the defense is led by Lindburg with 291 digs and senior Emily Ackerson with 286.

“A district final game is a big game, we will prepare for it like we would any other game. Our practices consist of scouting, replicating our opponent's defense and offense in practice, practicing serving zones and hitting spots,” Kennan added. “Our main focus is controlling our side of the court and playing our game. Our three seniors (Emily Ackerson, Hailey Lindburg, Kenzie Wruble) have been amazing leaders on and off the court. They all three share the mindset of leaving it all on the court. We have been working hard all season for this moment.”

Exeter-Milligan (19-11) at Diller-Odell (28-5)

One look at the Diller-Odell roster and the numbers for Montana State recruit and senior Karli Heidemann catch your eye.

Heidemann has 596 kills; she leads the team at the service line with 98 aces and is also the team leader in digs with 313.

Diller-Odell is No. 5 in the latest rankings. Their losses have been to Freeman (21-8) twice; FCSH (24-8); Johnson-Brock (15-15) and Meridian (26-4). They avenged the Falls City Sacred Heart loss in the subdistrict final and they also have defeated Johnson-Brock.

E-M is led by junior Savana Krupicka with 253 kills; freshman Kaydence Haase has 246 and Malorie Staskal has 230. Staskal also leads the Timberwolves in blocks with 51 while Lily Jeffries and Kanode share set assists with 396 and 338 respectively. Kanode leads the defense with 276 digs, but the team has five more girls with 150 or better.

“As a coach, you always wish you had more time to prepare, but we don't so we will use the most of it,” commented EM head coach Madelynn Fousek. “We will prepare for some of the things that Diller-Odell does really well and have a game plan, but we are also going to just make the most out of these two days by focusing on our side of the net and what we can continue to control. Being able to contain their big hitters and make it frustrating for their attackers is something that we are going to have to do, but it will not be an easy task.”

Fousek said the team has to go into Saturday ready both mentally and physically.

“I am excited to go into Saturday's match. It should be a really good game and the girls will hopefully be ready to go mentally and physically. As a coaching staff, we are going to do our best to prepare them for this opportunity so they have a chance to just live in the moment and play the game of volleyball like they know how to,” Fousek stated. “If we are able to play like we can and support one another it'll be a match you won't want to miss.”