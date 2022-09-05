Cougars hit half century mark in first quarter en route to 74-16 win

STROMSBURG – The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter Friday night as they improved to 2-0 with a 74-16 shellacking of Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Cougars racked up 300 yards on the ground as 13 players toted the pigskin at least one time during the win.

Leading the ground game was junior Izaac Dickey, who ran for 92 yards and scored two times on five carries. Sophomore Jackson Lindburg also scored twice and finished with 25 yards on three attempts.

Sophomore Thatcher Hansen, junior Dalton Noble and senior Tobey Waller all scored one rushing touchdown.

The Cougars went to the air six times, with three quarterbacks combining to complete 5 of 6 passes for 49 yards. Junior Lucas Jacobsen led the way with 2 of 3 for 40 yards. Leading the receivers was junior Andrew Dubas with one catch for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Brownell-Talbot finished the night with freshman quarterback John Schinzel connecting on 7 of 18 passes for 60 yards, and the run game produced 67 yards on 24 totes.

Touchdown catches were made by Matt Schinzel and Dylan Scott, who hauled in a 60-yard reception for six.

Alex Noyd, a junior, led the Cougars’ defense with nine tackles, while sophomore Tony DeWitt and junior Tanner Hollinger had six each. The Cougars had three fumble recoveries as Hollinger, Dickey and Waller had one each, while Lindburg picked off one pass.

The Cougars (2-0) will host the McCool Junction Mustangs (0-2) on Friday night with kick-off at 7 p.m.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot (0-2) 8 0 8 0-16

Cross County (2-0) 50 16 0 8-74