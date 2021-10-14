Cougars, Hawks both fall to Shelton in volleyball

SHELTON – The Shelton Bulldogs hosted a pair of Crossroads Conference teams Tuesday night as the Cross County Cougars and the Hampton Hawks were in town for the Shelton Tri.

Shelton (23-2) defeated the Cougars (18-8) 18-25, 25-14 and 25-20 and the also took down the Hampton girls 25-12 and 25-16.

Hampton (7-18) lost in two sets to the Cougars 25-13 and 25-16.

Both the Hawks and the Cougars are in action tonight. Cross County is in Meridian for their triangular which also includes Giltner. Hampton travels to Nebraska Lutheran.

The Crossroads Conference Tournament is scheduled to get underway Saturday with nine games being played on two courts at York High School.