Cougars hang tough with BDS, but come up short in 39-35 final

BRUNING – The Cross County Cougar girls traveled to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley on Friday night in a key Crossroads Conference matchup.

The Class D1 No. 5 BDS Eagles jumped to a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by five at the break 18-13.

Cross County picked up the points lost in the second quarter as they outscored the hosts 12-11 in the third, but the two teams waged a stalemate in the fourth quarter with BDS holding on for the four-point win after both schools finished with 10 points over the final eight minutes.

The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Ema Dickey with 13, junior Shyanne Anderson added seven and junior Lilly Peterson scored five points.

The Cougars were 13 of 44 from the floor for 30% and just 2 of 14 on 3-point tries. They were 7 of 10 at the free throw line.

Peterson led the team on the boards with eight, Dickey also had a team-high three assists and three steals.

Cross County (4-3) is scheduled to host the Mead Raiders on Thursday night in the first round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

Cross County (4-3) 5 8 12 10-35

BDS (6-0) 9 9 11 10-39