FRIEND – Both the Cross County Cougars and the Friend Bulldogs will host subdistrict tournaments this week.

On Friday night in the final tune-up for both teams, Cross County improved to 19-4 with a 68-58 win on the Bulldogs’ home floor in boys non-conference hoops.

The Friend Bulldogs took the early 13-11 lead through the first eight minutes, but the Cougars outscored the hosts 19-13 in the second quarter and led at the break 30-26.

Friend whittled two points off the Cougar lead as the teams went to the final eight minutes, but with a 23-15 run in the fourth quarter, CC locked up win number 19 on the year against just four losses.

The Cougars had four players, all juniors, in double figures. The Cougars were led by Ashton Seim with 19, Alex Noyd tossed in 14, Tanner Hollinger put up 12 and James Elgin scored 11.

The Cougars were 22 of 46 from the field and 5 of 16 on 3-point attempts. They went 19 of 26 at the foul line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Bulldogs.

Cross County will take on the Twin River Titans tonight in the C2-8 semifinals of the C2-8 in Stromsburg.

Cross County (19-4) 11 19 15 23-68

Friend (15-7) 13 13 17 15-58