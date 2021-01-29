Cougars force seven fourth quarter turnovers, top BDS 41-35 in CRC semifinal

SHELBY-The BDS Eagles proved to be their own worst enemy on Friday night.

Four consecutive trips down the floor late in the game the Eagles turned the ball over only down by four points and the Cross Cougars extended their lead by four points during that stretch.

Those turnovers, plus the inside game of 6-foot 2 Cross County senior post was too much for the Eagles to handle as the Cougars advanced to the CRC championship game with a 41-35 win.

BDS came into the fourth quarter down 31-25 and Eagles senior Macy Kamler opened the final eight minutes with 3-pointer to make it 31-28.

The Cougars answered with an old fashioned three-pointer a basket by Stratman, as she scored; was fouled and hit the free throw.

BDS cut the lead to three points one more time in the fourth quarter, but seven turnovers, a lot of those late in the quarter kept them from making up any more ground.

While Stratman was a force in the paint, senior Cortlyn Schaefer scored all six of her points in the second quarter and both of her baskets were of the 3-point variety. Freshman Shyanne Anderson added a third 3-pointer in the quarter for the Cougars as they went to the break on top 26-18. Anderson finished with nine points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}