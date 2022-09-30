Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record

HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0.

Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2.

Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets by the scores of 25-21, 16-25 and 25-14. They also picked up the sweep over Lawrence-Nelson 25-19 and 25-14.

Heartland picked up sweeps over Lawrence-Nelson 25-19, 25-18; Wood River 25-22 and 25-21 as well as Superior 25-23 and 25-23.

The Cougars are 16-2 on the year and Heartland is 10-11.

Cross County 2, Wood River 1

The Cougars used a balanced attack at the net as four girls had seven or more kills led by senior Bren Lemburg who was 26 of 29 with 10 slams. Sophomore Bricelynn Larson was 15 of 15 with eight winners while both Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson had seven kills each.

The Cougars hit .231 as a team as they were 90 of 104 on their attacks with 38 team kills.

Anderson also contributed two ace serves and 10 digs. The latter tied for team-high with freshman Sydney Hengelfelt. The freshman was the offensive catalyst setting up the Cougars offensively with 27 set assists on 77 of 78 tries.

Cross County 2, Lawrence-Nelson 0

Anderson and Lemburg led the offense with eight and seven kills respectively and the Cougars as a team finished with 27 kills on 66 of 76 swings.

Lemburg had two aces, one block and seven digs; Larson recorded three stops at the net; Peterson and Anderson led the Cougars with nine digs each, while joining Lemburg with seven digs was Hengelfelt.

The offense ran again through Hengelfelt with 22 set assists on 56 of 56 sets.

No team or individual stats were available for the Huskies.

Heartland will host Doniphan-Trumbull and Giltner on Tuesday night and Cross County will be back on the court next Thursday at the Exeter-Milligan triangular along with Dorchester.