Cougars fight but come up short in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN – Early in Thursday night’s Class C2 quarterfinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Cross County Cougars came out swinging. Cross County built an early 10-4 lead to force an Amherst timeout, but the Broncos battled back to take a 12-13 lead. The two teams battled back and forth before a late 5-0 Amherst run proved critical as the Broncos took the early lead with a 25-22 win.

That early momentum fueled Amherst, which rolled to a 25-11 win in the second set.

With their backs against the wall, the Cougars fought tooth and nail in the third set to tie it at 20. Amherst then rattled off three straight points, Cross County cut it to 23-24, and Amherst finally put the match away with a kill to complete the sweep.

Hannah Herrick hammered a match-high 16 kills for the Broncos in the win, while Saryn and Kathryn Prickett added six apiece.

Juniors Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson led the Cougar attack with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win. Bricelynn Larson followed with seven winners and Bren Lemburg tallied six, while Jayden Fellows notched four and Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the offense with one.

Taylor Lindburg crushed the only ace for Cross County, while Saryn Prickett had three and Kathryn Prickett notched two for Amherst. Peterson recorded the Cougars’ only block, while Lindburg tallied four digs and Peterson and Lemburg had three each.

Hengelfelt collected 37 assists for the Cougars in defeat.

Cross County, which saw its season end with a 29-5 record and the program’s third state tournament berth, returns several key pieces next season. However, three seniors suited up for the final time Thursday night as Lemburg, Fellows and Lindburg saw their high school careers end in Lincoln.