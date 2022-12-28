Cougars feast on Mead Raider turnovers

STROMSBURG – With 5:42 to play in the first half, Cross County’s defense had forced the Mead Raiders into seven turnovers and seven of the Cougars’ 10 points were courtesy of the Raiders inability to protect the ball.

Cross County forced 23 mistakes by halftime and improved to 5-3 with a 49-12 win over the Raiders in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

Both teams came in having just gotten through the NSAA five-day sports moratorium and while Cross County led 27-6 at the break, they were only 10 of 29 from the field and 1 of 7 on 3-point attempts.

Mead put up just six first half shots, but hit two of them and percentage wise they were nearly dead even with the Cougars.

After an 18-point first quarter the Cougars scored nine points over the second eight minutes.

Cougar freshman Ema Dickey had seven points at the end of the first quarter, most of those coming on steals and conversions. In the third quarter she showed her versatility on offense as she drained three 3-pointers. She led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points. Junior Lilly Peterson added nine and sophomore Lindee Kelley added seven.

Mead was led by senior Janie Munter with nine points, all 3-pointers.

CC was 19 of 54 from the field including just 4 of 16 on 3-pointers and 7 of 15 at the line.

Mead finished 4 of 15 from the field, 3 of 9 on 3-pointers and hit one of their two chances at the line.

Cross County will play today at home against the winner of the Superior-Milford matchup.

Mead (1-6) 3 3 0 6-12

Cross County (5-3) 18 9 15 7- 49

MHS (12)- Kuhr 2, Munter 9, Brennan 1. Totals-4-15 (3-9) 1-2-12.

CC (49)- Dickey 20, Hengelfelt 1, L. Peterson 9, Linn 2, Waller 4, Anderson 6, Kelley 7. Totals- 19-54 (4-16) 7-15-49