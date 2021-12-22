Cougars fall in opening round of Runza Holiday Classic

SUPERIOR – A 32-23 second half scoring run by the Wildcats broke the game open Tuesday night as Superior topped the Cross County Cougars girls’ basketball team 51-35 in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

A low scoring first quarter had the hosts on top 8-6 and by the half the Wildcats had surged to a 19-12 lead. The Cougars may have been showing signs of fatigue, playing their fourth game in six days.

Superior continued to build their lead to double digits in the second half and in the fourth quarter the Wildcats went on an 18-10 run to put to rest any comeback hopes for the Cougars.

Cross County (5-3) was led in scoring by Lilly Peterson with 11 points. She was the only Cougar in double figures. Adding eight points was senior Josi Noble and sophomore Shyanne Anderson had seven. Peterson and Anderson each knocked down two threes each, while Taylor Lindburg also had one shot from beyond the arc fall.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by 6-1 senior Shayla Meyer with 23 points and junior guard Ella Gardner with 10.

The Wildcats were 10 of 12 at the line in the fourth quarter and 12 of 17 overall.