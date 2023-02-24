STROMSBURG – With 2:37 to play, Amherst star Hannah Herrick was called for her fifth foul, with the Broncos on top 40-31.

That signaled the end for the Amherst team as they committed seven turnovers the remainder of the game and sent the Cougars to the line where they sank 12 of 16 in the fourth quarter and came back to record the 43-40 win to earn a C2 state championship ticket.

Herrick up to that point had scored 25 of the Broncos 40 points and was also responsible for five assists.

Cross County may have suffered from one of their worst shooting nights of the season. They went just 9 of 42 and 2 of 21 on 3-pointers, but as bad as that stat was they connected on 23 of 32 free throws to just 5 of 8 for the Amherst girls.

Cross County did not let Amherst across midcourt on six straight possessions and used the free throw line to erase the Broncos lead and record their 22nd win of the season.

CC led12-10 at the first quarter break, but the Broncos pulled ahead 23-21 at the half and 31-27 through three quarters.

Herrick scored eight of Amherst’s nine points in the fourth quarter before she fouled out.

The Broncos had three starters foul out of the game.

Amherst was 16 of 42 from the field and 3 of 13 on 3-point shots.

Cross County was led in scoring by junior Lilly Peterson with 13 and fellow junior Shyanne Anderson with 12.

Rebounding was almost dead-even with CC picking up 33 and Amherst 32. Amherst finished with 15 turnovers, eight in the fourth quarter alone to 12 for the Cougars.

Class C2 state basketball pairings should be out sometime today with Class C2 play getting underway on Thursday.

Amherst (18-6) 10 13 8 9-40

Cross County (21-4) 12 9 6 16-43

AHS (40)- Loshonkohl 3, Temer 2, Herrick 25, Ourada 2, Cast 2. Totals- 16-42 (3-13) 5-8-40.

CC (43)- Dickey 6, Hengelfelt 2, E. Peterson 5, L. Peterson 13, Anderson 12, Kelley 5. Totals- 9-42 (2-21) 23-31-43.