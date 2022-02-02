 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougars down Knights 58-41 in boys hoops
Cougars down Knights 58-41 in boys hoops

WACO – With Nebraska Lutheran missing leading scorer Trey Richert on Tuesday night, the Knights didn’t have enough offensive firepower to hang with the Cross County Cougars in a 58-41 loss.

Cross County drilled 21 of 46 shots from the floor, including 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. Nebraska Lutheran shot 17 of 44 and just 2 of 20 from long range.

With Cory Hollinger out for Cross County, Tanner Hollinger took over offensively for the Cougars. The sophomore poured in a game-high 20 points and knocked down 7 of 14 field goals and canned 3 of 5 treys. Carter Seim joined him in double figures with 12 points, as the senior made 4 of 6 shots from the floor.

Haiden Hild scored seven points, Damon Mickey recorded six, Alex Noyd notched four and James Elgin added three for Cross County. Shayden Lundstrom, Ashton Seim and Jackson Lindburg all scored two points to round out the Cougars’ offensive efforts.

Trevor Hueske paced Nebraska Lutheran with eight points, while Jace Dressel and Isaac Beiermann notched seven apiece. Aaron Koepsell, Ben Vogt and Oran Jiang each tallied four points and Lukas Worster, Junjian Zhang and Lucas Corwin all recorded two. Eli Vogt scored one point to complete the Knights’ scoring.

James Elgin grabbed eight rebounds for Cross County, which held a 26-22 edge on the boards. Eli Vogt and Dressel pulled down five boards apiece to lead Nebraska Lutheran.

Vogt dished out six of the Knights’ 13 assists, while Hollinger and Ashton Seim both led the Cougars with two.

The Knights turned the ball over 13 times to 12 giveaways for the Cougars.

Cross County improved to 18-2 on the season, while Nebraska Lutheran dropped to 13-6.

