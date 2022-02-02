Cougars down Knights 58-41 in boys hoops

WACO – With Nebraska Lutheran missing leading scorer Trey Richert on Tuesday night, the Knights didn’t have enough offensive firepower to hang with the Cross County Cougars in a 58-41 loss.

Cross County drilled 21 of 46 shots from the floor, including 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. Nebraska Lutheran shot 17 of 44 and just 2 of 20 from long range.

With Cory Hollinger out for Cross County, Tanner Hollinger took over offensively for the Cougars. The sophomore poured in a game-high 20 points and knocked down 7 of 14 field goals and canned 3 of 5 treys. Carter Seim joined him in double figures with 12 points, as the senior made 4 of 6 shots from the floor.

Haiden Hild scored seven points, Damon Mickey recorded six, Alex Noyd notched four and James Elgin added three for Cross County. Shayden Lundstrom, Ashton Seim and Jackson Lindburg all scored two points to round out the Cougars’ offensive efforts.

Trevor Hueske paced Nebraska Lutheran with eight points, while Jace Dressel and Isaac Beiermann notched seven apiece. Aaron Koepsell, Ben Vogt and Oran Jiang each tallied four points and Lukas Worster, Junjian Zhang and Lucas Corwin all recorded two. Eli Vogt scored one point to complete the Knights’ scoring.