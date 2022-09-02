Cougars down Huskies as Noyd faces alma mater

STROMSBURG – In her second match as head coach of the Cross County Cougars, Emmie Noyd and her assistant Macy Samek coached against their alma mater when the Shelby-Rising City Huskies strolled into town.

In the end, Noyd and Samek got the last laugh as Cross County picked up its second win in as many chances this season with a 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15 victory in four sets.

The Cougars’ attack hounded the Huskie defense, as junior Shyanne Anderson and sophomore Bricelynn Larson each finished with a team-high 11 kills. Junior Lilly Peterson added eight winners for Cross County.

At the service line, senior Jayden Fellows crushed a pair of aces to lead the Cougar effort, while Peterson recorded a team-high four digs followed by three apiece from Fellows and senior Bren Lemburg.

Larson sparked the Cross County effort at net with a pair of solo blocks and four total rejections, while Sydney Hengelfelt turned away three Shelby-Rising City attacks. The freshman also paced the Cougars with 36 set assists.