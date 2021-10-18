Cougars down Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 72-24

HUMPHREY – The Cross County Cougars rushed for 515 yards with senior Carter Seim racking up 255 as the Cougars prepared for the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs next week with a 72-24 win over the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs Friday afternoon.

Cross County (7-1) led 12-6 after the first quarter and just 26-18 at the break, but came out in the third quarter and put up 28 points to extend their lead to 54-18 through the first 36 minutes.

Seim scored on five touchdown runs and senior Haiden Hild also had a nice game with 115 yards rushing and one score. Senior tight end Cory Hollinger scored on an 11-yard pass from senior quarterback Shayden Lundstrom.

The Cougar signal caller also had two scoring runs and 83 yards rushing and he completed 3 of 5 passes for 32 yards.

The Bulldogs had 223 yards of offense with 189 yards passing and 34 rushing.

On defense, Hollinger and Alex Noyd each recorded five tackles while Seim and Lundstrom both added four. Lundstrom recorded one interception and Seim had one fumble recovery.

Cross County (7-1) will host the Clarkson-Leigh Patriots Thursday night in the first round of the Class D-1 state playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.