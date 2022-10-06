Cougars down host Timberwolves in volleyball tri

EXETER – In the opening match of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ host tri Thursday, it was the visiting Cross County Cougars who broke out the brooms in a 25-17, 25-23 sweep.

“Cross County’s a great team, and they served us off the court,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “I told the girls ahead of time we had to win the serving and passing game. We didn’t, and Cross County did.”

With Exeter-Milligan trailing just 10-8 early in the opening set, a pair of Bricelynn Larson Kills and a Sydney Hengelfelt ace sparked a 5-1 Cross County run to open up some breathing room for the Cougars. The visitors would push the lead to as much as nine at 24-15 before the T-Wolves took back-to-back rallies to provide the final 25-17 margin.

The second set was much closer, as Exeter-Milligan challenged Cross County from start to finish, tying the set at 20 apiece before the Cougars held on late for a 25-23 win.

“The girls bounced back,” Fousek said. “We passed better in the second set and we served better, so that allowed us to be in the game and put ourselves in a position to go win it. Unfortunately, we made too many mental errors at the end.”

Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said she thought the Cougars came out more aggressively at the service line in the first set than the second, leading to more service runs.

“That didn’t happen in the second set,” Noyd said. “Exeter-Milligan was also finding openings in our court, and being able to read and respond as defenders and sitting in the spots they tend to hit is something we can learn from any team.”

Bren Lemburg powered the Cross County attack in the sweep; the senior unofficially hammered a match-high 10 kills. Shyanne Anderson followed with nine winners for the Cougars, while Larson finished with five and Jayden Fellows and Lilly Peterson tallied four apiece. Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the offensive production with one kill.

The Cougars did not record any blocks, but they did crush a trio of aces as Lemburg, Fellows and Hengelfelt each finished with one.

Savana Krupicka unofficially led Exeter-Milligan with seven kills, followed by five from freshman Kaydence Haase and Jozie Kanode’s four winners. Malorie Staskal and Kiley Oldehoeft rounded out the T-Wolves’ attack with three and one kill, respectively.

Kanode crushed a pair of aces at the service line to finish with the match high, while Haase and Staskal chipped in one apiece.

The Dorchester Longhorns were also in attendance at the Timberwolves’ tri. They took on the Cougars in the second match of the day and squared off with Exeter-Milligan in the nightcap. Check for those results in Saturday’s paper.