Cougars dominate T-Wolves with 3-0 win in semifinals at CRC

YORK – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were looking to make a return trip to the finals and defend their 2021 CRC volleyball championship, but the Cross County Cougars had their sights set on the same thing.

Cross County, the No. 7 rated school in C-2 according to the Lincoln Journal Star, didn’t get much opposition from the Timberwolves as they rolled to a 3-0 win by the scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-18.

The Cougars, the No. 1 seed, took on the BDS Eagles, seeded No. 2 in the tournament and No. 4 rated in D-1, on Tuesday night for the title.

Cross County (25-4) never let the Timberwolves build up any steam offensively as they had 38 kills to just 20 for the 18-9 Exeter-Milligan girls.

Leading the way for the Cougars was junior Shyanne Anderson who had a big night with 11 kills on 20 of 28 swings and led the defense with 14 digs. Balance was the Cougars theme at the net as senior Bren Lemburg finished with nine kills. Junior Lilly Peterson added eight while sophomore Bricelynn Larson crushed six and added four blocks.

The Cougars overall were 82 of 101 with a .188 hitting percentage.

Exeter-Milligan had just 20 kills and they struggled hitting just .086 as a team. They were led by junior Savana Krupicka who hammered 11 winners on 22 of 29 swings with junior Malorie Staskal adding five and freshman Kaydence Haase finishing with four.

The Cougars also rocked nine ace serves with three from Lemburg who also had 11 digs. Peterson chipped in with nine and freshman setter Sydney Hengelfelt, who had eight digs, was 75 of 76 setting with 37 assists.

The Timberwolves had four players with eight digs in Jozie Kanode, Krupicka, Haase and Staskal. The offense was set up by Kanode who led the team with 20 set assists.

Exeter-Milligan matched up against Meridian in the third-place game on Tuesday.