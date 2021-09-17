Cougars dominate Nebraska Christian, 61-7.

STROMSBURG – Cross County’s 6-6 senior defensive end Cory Hollinger came through the Nebraska Christian line and blocked the punt attempt of Nebraska Christian’s Dayton Falk through the end zone for a 2-0 lead just 1:39 into Friday night’s game.

That started a 54 point first half as Cross County, the No. 4 team in the Omaha World-Herald Class D1 rankings, erased the memories of last week’s loss to Howells-Dodge by taking out some frustrations in a 61-7 win.

The Cougar defense was relentless all night long as they held the Eagle offense to just 163 yards in the game. Quarterback Dayton Falk struggled in the passing game as he was 5 of 18 for 62 yards which included the Eagles’ only touchdown on a screen pass late in the second quarter. He also threw an interception to the Cougars’ Cameron Graham in the fourth quarter.

The Cougar ground game chewed up 202 yards in the first half alone with senior back Haiden Hild accounting for three touchdowns on runs of 23, 7 and 2 yards. He carried the ball 12 times for 133 yards, while fellow senior Shayden Lundstrom ran the ball seven times for 75 yards. He scored on runs of 8 and 43 yards and tossed touchdown passes to Graham and a 65 yard bomb to Hollinger.