Cougars dominate All-D1 football awards

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars are the only team in the D1-4 District still playing football this season.
The reason for that was revealed on Tuesday, November 9 when 18 Cross County players were either named to the first, second or honorable mention D1-4 All-District Football team.
Cross County (10-1) will head to Trenton on Friday where they will take on the Hitchcock Falcons (10-1) for a spot in the D1 State Championship game scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln
Six players were named to the first team: seniors Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger, Damon Mickey, Haiden Hild, Shayden Lundstrom and sophomore Alex Noyd.
Seim has rushed for over 1,600 yards in eight games. Hollinger has hauled in eight touchdown receptions on just 19 catches. Hild is over 1,200 yards on the ground and Mickey leads the team in tackles with 77. Lundstrom has thrown for 457 yards and rushed for 622 and Noyd is third on the team in tackles with 69.
Named to the second team: seniors Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton, Ethan Brehm and Owen Renken, along with junior Trevor Bolton and sophomore Izaac Dickey.
The honorable mention selections: seniors Channer Marsden and Jentry Lovejoy and juniors Tobey Waller, Jackson Lindburg, Leighton Nuttelman and Jacob Manzanares.
Other teams in the D1-4 district include East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian and Shelby-Rising City. Both Nebraska Christian and HLHF were selected to the D1 playoffs.
Nebraska Christian (6-4) defeated Arcadia-Loup City in the first round 22-15, but lost in the second to defending state D1 champion Dundy County Stratton.
HLHF (6-4) upset the No. 4 seed Lutheran High Northeast Eagles 36-35 in the first round, but lost their second round game to No. 1 seed Burwell 59-12.
First Team
Carter Seim SR. Cross County
Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County
Damon Mickey SR. Cross County
Haiden Hild SR. Cross County
Shayden Lundstrom SR. Cross County
Alex Noyd SO. Cross County
Brayden Brecka SR. East Butler
Trevin Brecka SR. East Butler
Jacob Sjuts SR HLHF
Ethan Keller SR. HLHF
Seth Weise SR. HLHF
Jason Sjuts SR. HLHF
Isaac Halbgewachs SR. NE. Christian
Andrew Nguyen SR. NE. Christian
Dayton Falk SR. NE. Christian
Grady Belt SR. Shelby-RC
Grant Brigham SR. Shelby-RC
Hunter White SR. Shelby-RC
Second Team
Cross County; Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton, Ethan Brehm, Owen Renken, Trevor Bolton, Izaac Dickey.
East Butler; Lane Bohac, Noah Paseka.
HLHF; Ashton Sims, Ayden Veik, Carter Schaecher, Paxton Bertrand.
NE. Christian; Terry Sebek, Drew Perdew, Micah Davis, Will Twogood.
Shelby-RC; Justin Knoll, Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Aiden Zimmerman.
Honorable Mention
Cross County; Channer Marsden, Jentry Lovejoy, Tobey Waller, Jackson Lindburg, Leighton Nuttelman, Jacob Manzanares.
East Butler; Reid Glasshoff, Reece Kocian.
HLHF; Caleb Dohmen, Randal Gronenthal, Sage Frauendorfer.
NE. Christian; Peter Paul, Zach Egeland, Nehemiah Peters.
Shelby-RC; Trevor Micek, Ashton Schultz, Fischer White.