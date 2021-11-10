Cougars dominate All-D1 football awards

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars are the only team in the D1-4 District still playing football this season.

The reason for that was revealed on Tuesday, November 9 when 18 Cross County players were either named to the first, second or honorable mention D1-4 All-District Football team.

Cross County (10-1) will head to Trenton on Friday where they will take on the Hitchcock Falcons (10-1) for a spot in the D1 State Championship game scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln

Six players were named to the first team: seniors Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger, Damon Mickey, Haiden Hild, Shayden Lundstrom and sophomore Alex Noyd.

Seim has rushed for over 1,600 yards in eight games. Hollinger has hauled in eight touchdown receptions on just 19 catches. Hild is over 1,200 yards on the ground and Mickey leads the team in tackles with 77. Lundstrom has thrown for 457 yards and rushed for 622 and Noyd is third on the team in tackles with 69.

Named to the second team: seniors Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton, Ethan Brehm and Owen Renken, along with junior Trevor Bolton and sophomore Izaac Dickey.