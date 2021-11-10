 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cougars dominate All-D1 football awards
0 comments

Cougars dominate All-D1 football awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars are the only team in the D1-4 District still playing football this season.

The reason for that was revealed on Tuesday, November 9 when 18 Cross County players were either named to the first, second or honorable mention D1-4 All-District Football team.

Cross County (10-1) will head to Trenton on Friday where they will take on the Hitchcock Falcons (10-1) for a spot in the D1 State Championship game scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln

Six players were named to the first team: seniors Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger, Damon Mickey, Haiden Hild, Shayden Lundstrom and sophomore Alex Noyd.

Seim has rushed for over 1,600 yards in eight games. Hollinger has hauled in eight touchdown receptions on just 19 catches. Hild is over 1,200 yards on the ground and Mickey leads the team in tackles with 77. Lundstrom has thrown for 457 yards and rushed for 622 and Noyd is third on the team in tackles with 69.

Named to the second team: seniors Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton, Ethan Brehm and Owen Renken, along with junior Trevor Bolton and sophomore Izaac Dickey.

The honorable mention selections: seniors Channer Marsden and Jentry Lovejoy and juniors Tobey Waller, Jackson Lindburg, Leighton Nuttelman and Jacob Manzanares.

Other teams in the D1-4 district include East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian and Shelby-Rising City. Both Nebraska Christian and HLHF were selected to the D1 playoffs.

Nebraska Christian (6-4) defeated Arcadia-Loup City in the first round 22-15, but lost in the second to defending state D1 champion Dundy County Stratton.

HLHF (6-4) upset the No. 4 seed Lutheran High Northeast Eagles 36-35 in the first round, but lost their second round game to No. 1 seed Burwell 59-12.

First Team

Carter Seim SR. Cross County

Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County

Damon Mickey SR. Cross County

Haiden Hild SR. Cross County

Shayden Lundstrom SR. Cross County

Alex Noyd SO. Cross County

Brayden Brecka SR. East Butler

Trevin Brecka SR. East Butler

Jacob Sjuts SR HLHF

Ethan Keller SR. HLHF

Seth Weise SR. HLHF

Jason Sjuts SR. HLHF

Isaac Halbgewachs SR. NE. Christian

Andrew Nguyen SR. NE. Christian

Dayton Falk SR. NE. Christian

Grady Belt SR. Shelby-RC

Grant Brigham SR. Shelby-RC

Hunter White SR. Shelby-RC

Second Team

Cross County; Cameron Graham, Colby Bolton, Ethan Brehm, Owen Renken, Trevor Bolton, Izaac Dickey.

East Butler; Lane Bohac, Noah Paseka.

HLHF; Ashton Sims, Ayden Veik, Carter Schaecher, Paxton Bertrand.

NE. Christian; Terry Sebek, Drew Perdew, Micah Davis, Will Twogood.

Shelby-RC; Justin Knoll, Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Aiden Zimmerman.

Honorable Mention

Cross County; Channer Marsden, Jentry Lovejoy, Tobey Waller, Jackson Lindburg, Leighton Nuttelman, Jacob Manzanares.

East Butler; Reid Glasshoff, Reece Kocian.

HLHF; Caleb Dohmen, Randal Gronenthal, Sage Frauendorfer.

NE. Christian; Peter Paul, Zach Egeland, Nehemiah Peters.

Shelby-RC; Trevor Micek, Ashton Schultz, Fischer White.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News