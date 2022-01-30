Cougars dethrone Osceola in boys OT thriller at the CRC

Cross County led 43-33 with the clock under four minutes when the Bulldogs started a 12-2 run that would eventually send the game to OT.

Junior Isaiah Zelasney had six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Branting knocked down two-3-pointers, the last one coming with just over 10 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 45-45.

The Cougars called a timeout and set up a play, but the Osceola defense snuffed it out and Cross County threw up a prayer at the buzzer.

In the four-minute overtime session, the Cougars’ Haiden Hild, who finished with 11, got the his team off to a great start when he drilled a 3-pointer, the last of three in the game for the senior.

Osceola pulled to within 49-48, but Hollinger pushed the lead to 51-48 with 1:16 to play in OT.

Zelasney drove the lane and scored the basket and was fouled, but he missed the free throw that would have tied the game at 51-51.

The Cougars went 4 of 6 at the line in overtime and finished the game 15 of 27.

In the first half the Bulldogs’ Kale Gustafson was the main offensive cog as he scored 17 of his 19 points before halftime.