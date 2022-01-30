Cougars dethrone Osceola in boys OT thriller at the CRC

YORK – Earlier the Osceola Bulldogs hit just 7 of 29 free throws in a regular season loss at Cross County.
Friday was the rematch, this time in the finals of the Crossroads Conference Boys Basketball Tournament at the York City Auditorium and once again the free throw numbers for the Bulldogs were a reason Osceola dropped a 54-50 thriller to the Cougars in overtime.
Cross County’s win pushed them to 17-2 on the season and the Bulldogs slipped to 14-3.
Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex said neither team deserved to lose, but in the end his guys just made a few more plays.
“We thought this would be the game all year in the CRC championship and both teams fought hard. I don’t think that either team deserved to lose,” said Blex. “We made a few more plays and their kids battled hard, give them credit. Kale Gustafson, and Pierce (Branting) hitting the big shot to send the game to overtime, it was just what you expect at the CRC Tournament.”
While free throws for the Bulldogs (9-23) was one of the problems Osceola faced, the other was Cougar 6-6 senior Cory Hollinger. He scored a game-high 24 points and ripped down 21 rebounds as a dominant force on both ends of the floor.
Cross County led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-22 at the break. The Cougar lead going to the fourth quarter was 36-25, but the Bulldogs had one last run left in them.
Cross County led 43-33 with the clock under four minutes when the Bulldogs started a 12-2 run that would eventually send the game to OT.
Junior Isaiah Zelasney had six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Branting knocked down two-3-pointers, the last one coming with just over 10 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 45-45.
The Cougars called a timeout and set up a play, but the Osceola defense snuffed it out and Cross County threw up a prayer at the buzzer.
In the four-minute overtime session, the Cougars’ Haiden Hild, who finished with 11, got the his team off to a great start when he drilled a 3-pointer, the last of three in the game for the senior.
Osceola pulled to within 49-48, but Hollinger pushed the lead to 51-48 with 1:16 to play in OT.
Zelasney drove the lane and scored the basket and was fouled, but he missed the free throw that would have tied the game at 51-51.
The Cougars went 4 of 6 at the line in overtime and finished the game 15 of 27.
In the first half the Bulldogs’ Kale Gustafson was the main offensive cog as he scored 17 of his 19 points before halftime.
“We played very well against them the first time and our defense gave them some fits and they struggled from the free throw line a little bit and the first game we were jacked up and ready for them and wanted to show people where we were at,” Blix stated. “Tonight was a helluva game. We will learn from this and hopefully we can take this momentum and use it for the rest of the season.”
CC was 16 of 43 from the field and that included 7 of 17 on 3-point shots. The Cougars finished the night with 28 rebounds to the Bulldogs’ 39.
Osceola was 19 of 42 overall and struggled from behind the arc with just 3 of 18 falling.
Cross County (17-2) 13 12 11 9 9-54
Osceola (14-3) 11 11 4 19 5-50
CC (54)-Lundstrom 5, T. Hollinger 6, Hild 11, Mickey 5, C. Hollinger 24, C. Seim 1, Noyd 1, Elgin 2. Totals-16-43 (7-17) 15-27-54.
OSC (50) – Zelasney 17, Branting 6, Urban 7, Gustafson 19, Girard 1. Totals- 19-48 (3-18) 9-23-50.