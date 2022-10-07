Cougars defeat Clarkson-Leigh on walk-off bomb

STROMSBURG – You could hear the air go out of the Cross County fans when Clarkson-Leigh quarterback Ryan Brichacek hit senior back Kyle Kasik on a 19-yard scoring pass with 35 seconds to play.

But as it turned out, the Patriots left just enough time on the clock. Cross County junior quarterback Lucas Jacobsen found senior Jackson Lindburg in the left corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown as the clock ticked down to zero, and the Cougars celebrated a 30-28 win over the No. 5 Patriot in D1 prep action on Friday.

Head coach Matt Carroll said that he was frustrated when Clarkson-Leigh scored, but he got some encouraging words from senior lineman Trevor Bolton just after the Patriots touchdown.

“Trevor Bolton came up to me and said ‘Coach, we’re good man. You told us we were going to face adversity and this is the ultimate adversity,’” said Carroll. “Then we just go out and put together a 35-second drive to win the football game. It doesn’t get better than that.”

The Cougars started on their own side of the field, and a 13-yard pass from Jacobson to Tobey Waller moved the just short of midfield. On the next play the Patriots secondary was called for pass interference, putting the Cougars inside the C-L 35.

A sack by the Patriots moved the ball back to the 38, but then Jacobsen scampered 13 yards to set up the final play to Lindburg to win the game.

When asked after the game if the touchdown was just the way the play was drawn up, Lindburg said not quite.

“No I was just in the right place at the right time. Man that was so much fun to be out there, running and using the gifts that God gave us and praise the Lord, that was an amazing game,” the senior said. “I was thinking I might actually catch this. There was no one around. I just ended up running out of room, so I worked my way back and there just happened to be an opening and Lucas just threw a perfect ball right to where no one else could get it and I grabbed it down and kept my feet in.”

The game was a see-saw contest with C-L scoring first on a Brichacek 1-yard run, but the Cougars answered on a 2-yard run by Waller. The PAT run put the No. 2 Cougars up 8-6 after the first 12-minutes.

The Patriots would take the lead to the half on another 1-yard Brichacek run, making the halftime score 12-8.

The Clarkson-Leigh ground game churned out 139 yards in the first half and 85 in the second to finish with 224 yards on 43 rushing attempts.

Cross County had just 79 yards of offense at the half, but the third quarter started with a large dose of Lindburg – who finished the night with 22 carries for 152 yards. Of those 152, 89 came in the second half.

Cross County went back on top with 8:47 to play in the third on a 3-yard scoring toss from Carson Schaefer to Tanner Hollinger.

C-L scored on their first drive of the fourth quarter when Drew Beeson broke free on a 29-yard scoring run.

The two teams continued to exchange scores as the Cougars took the lead back at 24-20 on Izaac Dickey’s 2-yard run, but the Patriots’ 19-yard scoring pass set up the final 35 seconds.

“I’ll tell you what I just told the boys. I was frustrated and we left a lot of points out there tonight. We didn’t execute well on the defensive side of the ball,” Carroll stated. “I really thought we had a chance to compete a little bit better than we did tonight. I don’t think we played the cleanest game, but I knew they were well-coached and their offense was potent and they showed why. They are a top-notch football program and they have some amazing dudes. I knew it could come down to the last plays of the game, but I had no idea it would end like that.”

The Cougars ended with an unofficial 276 yards of offense as they had 61 passing and 215 on the ground. The Patriots were charted with 244, with 224 on the ground.

Cross County (7-0) will cap the regular season next Friday night at Shelby-Rising City.

Clarkson-Leigh (6-1) 6 6 0 16-28

Cross County (7-0) 8 0 8 14-30