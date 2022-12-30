Cougars cruise past Wildcats 70-30 at Runza Classic

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars pounced on the Superior Wildcats early and often Thursday, rolling to a 24-9 lead after one quarter and extending the cushion to 45-15 at halftime. The Cougars cruised from there, getting back in the win column by a 70-30 margin.

Cross County scorched the nets Thursday, drilling 8 of 14 (57%) 3-pointers and knocking down 23 of 39 (59%) shots from the floor overall. The Cougars also hit on 16 of 20 chances at the foul line.

Three players cracked double figures for Cross County in the win; Tanner Hollinger netted 13, Hayden Allen notched 12 and Ashton Seim tallied 11. Levi Miller added eight points, while Thatcher Hanson, Wyatt Hengelfelt and Alex Noyd each finished with five.

Tobey Waller posted three points and rounding out the scoring was Lucas Jacobsen, Dylan Fanning, James Elgin and Sawyer Anderson with two points apiece.

Noyd grabbed a team-high five rebounds, while Seim, Miller, Waller and Hengelfelt all grabbed four boards; the Cougars racked up 32 rebounds for the game. Noyd and Hanson both dished out four assists to tie for the team high, while Hanson swiped four of 10 Cross County steals.