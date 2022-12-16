Cougars cruise past Hawks 84-41

STROMSBURG – Cross County jumped over Hampton early Thursday night, rolling to a 24-11 lead after eight minutes. By halftime the margin swelled to 46-25 and the Cougars were well on their way to an eventual 84-41 win in boys CRC basketball.

Cross County controlled the game inside the paint, with 70 of the Cougars’ 84 points coming from inside the arc. Alex Noyd led the way with a game-high 14 points, while Tanner Hollinger notched 12 and Ashton Seim and Wyatt Hengelfelt added 10 apiece as four Cougars crack double figures.

Thatcher Hanson finished with nine points, James Elgin recorded eight and Tobey Waller and Hayden Allen notched five each. Cross County’s scoring was rounded out by Levi Miller (four points), Lucas Jacobsen (three) and Jackson Lindburg and Brock Allen with two each.

Altogether, 12 of 14 players to see the court for the Cougars on Thursday scored.

Kash Majerus led Hampton offensively with 12 points and Brayden Dose added 11, while Eli Arndt tallied eight. Porter Dose added six points and Isaac Malsbury and Wyatt Dose rounded out the scoring with two each.