Cougars claim program’s third state berth in Noyd’s first season

STROMSBURG – Entering the 2022 season, a slight air of uncertainty surrounded Cross County volleyball as the Cougars ushered in a new regime. The team had gone 21-11 in 2021 and returned several talented players, and the Cougars hired Emmie Noyd, who already had experience with the CRC as a graduate of Shelby-Rising City.

However, perfect matches on paper don’t always translate over, and as the season began it remained to be seen whether the fit between coach and program would actually mesh and lead to success on the court.

If Noyd’s first season in Stromsburg is any indication, the answer appears to be a resounding “yes.” Cross County went 29-5 this fall and punctuated the successful season with the program’s first state appearance in nine years (and just the Cougars’ third state berth all-time).

“I truly enjoyed my first year as the head coach for Cross County. It was so rewarding being able to see this team’s growth they made since summer, how they accomplished so many of their goals and the many firsts this team got to experience together,” Noyd said. “My biggest lesson I learned from this season was making sure I didn’t get caught up in the wins and losses of our season but of my “why” growing the love for the game of my girls.”

The Cougars’ success this season was a collective team-wide effort, as three hitters hammered at least 230 kills and four finished with at least 150 winners.

Bren Lemburg led the way with 263 kills, but Shyanne Anderson was the Cougars’ most efficient hitter with 257 winners and a .206 hitting percentage. Lilly Peterson added 234 kills and Bricelynn Larson tallied 152.

Cross County excelled at the service line this fall, crushing 201 aces as a team. Lemburg notched a team-high 43, but Anderson (39) and Sydney Hengelfelt (33) weren’t far behind. Taylor Lindburg (29), Jayden Fellows (28) and Peterson (24) also found some success in the serving game as six Cougars collected at least 20 aces.

At the net, Larson and Peterson anchored a formidable Cross County block as they finished with 76 and 71 rejections, respectively. Anderson led the team with 268 digs and Hengelfelt led the area with 829 assists.

Most of the key contributors will be back for another go-around next fall – Anderson and Peterson are juniors, Larson is a sophomore and Hengelfelt’s only a freshman – but Cross County does lose three seniors in Lemburg, Lindburg and Fellows.

“These three seniors contributed in big ways physically on the court, especially when there were big moments in a match and we needed someone to step up and make a play,” Noyd said. “They were also huge leaders to our team in ways that kept this group working hard throughout the whole season to continue to get better and achieve our goals.”

Cross County came up a little short in its return to state as the Cougars fell to Amherst in the quarterfinals, but the senior trio hang up their jerseys having set a solid foundation for the program to build upon in the coming years.

Behind them, the returners got a crucial taste of the state atmosphere as they’ll look to secure the first set of back-to-back state appearances in program history next fall.

“Our experience down in Lincoln last week will be huge for our returners, not only to chase the feeling of playing at state this next season but to also get to state and advance in the tournament,” Noyd said. “Many of the JV players continued to work each day at practice not only to push the varsity but to also improve their individual skills. I was very impressed with that and look forward to how they will be able to fill into key roles next season.”

The Cougars got their first taste of state action in nearly a decade during Noyd’s first season at the helm, but their young head coach knows the pending offseason looms large for the program if Cross County hopes to build on the success from 2022.

“As a coach you always want to find ways to improve your team and guide them to success,” she said. “My biggest thing during this offseason is to continue to buy into our program’s goals. They got to truly experience what it takes to be a state qualifying team and I hope that inspires them to work even harder to achieve it again this next season.”