Cougars capture CRC championship with 3-2 win over BDS

YORK – The rollercoaster ride that the Cross County Cougars and the BDS Eagles took their fans on Tuesday night in the championship game of the CRC Volleyball Tournament at the York City Auditorium finally came to an end with the hour approaching 11 p.m.

Cross County (26-4) and rated as the No. 7 team in Class C-2 and BDS (23-5), ranked No. 4 in Class D2, each split the first four sets with the Cougars winning the second and third sets 25-23 and 25-17 and BDS taking sets one and four 25-20 and 25-17.

The fifth set was another battle as neither team took more than a one point lead until Cross County went up 12-10 and BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs used her first time out.

Coming out of the time out, senior JessaLynn Hudson hammered her 11th kill of the night to cut the lead to 12-11, but a net serve pushed the Cougar lead back two at 13-11.

A kill from Hudson made it 13-12 and an ace block from senior Malory Dickson knotted the score at 13-13.

Hudson slammed her 13th kill of the night to put the Eagles at match point and Cross County first-year head coach Emmie Noyd took a time out.

The Cougars came out and took control as Bricelynn Larson tied it with a kill off the BDS block and CC took the lead when Lilly Peterson had the Cougars’ seventh stuff block of the match.

Cross County and BDS traded back and forth volleys before the Cougars ended the night registering their 60th kill of the marathon.

The unofficial stats had senior Bren Lemburg with 19 kills; Peterson hammered 15; Shyanne Anderson recorded 12 and Larson added 10. Cougar depth at the net was a huge factor in the win.

BDS finished the match with 49 kills. Hudson’s 13 led the Eagles and also in double numbers was 5-8 sophomore Campbell Bohling with 10.

After losing the first set the Cougars quick set to the middle for the attack had the Eagles defense reeling as Cross County won the two middle sets. Just in the third set alone, Cross County had 19 kills.

BDS finished with four ace serves as Hudson led the way with three and Cross County had six aces with Lemburg the team leader with four.

Dickson led the Eagles with three stuff blocks and one assist. Larson had three total blocks for the Cougars.

The Cougars’ regular season is over and they will host the C2-7 subdistrict starting Monday night. The teams that will be in action at Cross County include; Aquinas, Centennial, Cross County, Fullerton and Shelby-Rising City.