Cougars blow past Mustangs 61-29

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Cross County Cougars jumped over host McCool Junction early during Thursday night’s season opener, taking a 19-7 lead after eight minutes. The visitors never looked back, rolling to a 61-29 win.

Cross County shot 21 of 47 (45%) from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, led by a game-high 17 points from Tanner Hollinger. Thatcher Hanson notched 11 points and Alex Noyd tallied 10 as three Cougars cracked double figures, while Tobey Waller finished with six and Ashton Seim netted five.

Mapieu Kuochinin paced the Mustangs with nine points and Trenton Neville added eight. As a team, the hosts shot 11 of 36 (31%) from the floor in the loss.

The Cougars enjoyed a 33-27 edge on the glass. Wyatt Hengelfelt and Hollinger led the rebounding effort with six apiece, followed by five boards each from Seim and Hanson. Kuochinin, Neville, Carson McDonald and Doniphan Bandt all grabbed five rebounds to pace McCool.

Seim dished out a game-high five assists in the win and swiped a game-high four steals as the Cougars forced 29 total turnovers.