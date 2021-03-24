Cougars and Storm open outdoor season in Central City

CENTRAL CITY – A total of nine teams were in action on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday as originally planned.

A wet, soggy and cold day had meet officials delay the Merrick County Invite one day.

On Wednesday the temperatures were in the upper 40’s, but a strong northwest wind cooled down the athletes and spectators considerably.

Both the High Plains Storm and the Cross County Cougars had one event champion and a total of three runner-up finishes.

In the pole vault, Storm senior Tanner Wood cleared 10-foot to win the event, while teammate Javier Moreno was third with a vault of 8-foot, 6-inches.

The Cougars champion was Isaac Noyd as he went 39-foot, 10-inches in the triple jump to take first. Noyd added a fourth in the 100 meters and a sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.23.

In the shot put the Cougars foursome of Damon Mickey, Lincoln Kelly, Izaac Dickey and Alex Noyd took second, third, fifth and sixth respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the discus, Mickey and Kelley were second and third while High Plains’ Lane Urkoski was fourth.