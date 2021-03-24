Cougars and Storm open outdoor season in Central City

CENTRAL CITY – A total of nine teams were in action on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday as originally planned.
A wet, soggy and cold day had meet officials delay the Merrick County Invite one day.
On Wednesday the temperatures were in the upper 40’s, but a strong northwest wind cooled down the athletes and spectators considerably.
Both the High Plains Storm and the Cross County Cougars had one event champion and a total of three runner-up finishes.
In the pole vault, Storm senior Tanner Wood cleared 10-foot to win the event, while teammate Javier Moreno was third with a vault of 8-foot, 6-inches.
The Cougars champion was Isaac Noyd as he went 39-foot, 10-inches in the triple jump to take first. Noyd added a fourth in the 100 meters and a sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.23.
In the shot put the Cougars foursome of Damon Mickey, Lincoln Kelly, Izaac Dickey and Alex Noyd took second, third, fifth and sixth respectively.
In the discus, Mickey and Kelley were second and third while High Plains’ Lane Urkoski was fourth.
In the long jump, Cross County’s Shayden Lundstrom was third (19-0 ¾); fifth was the Storm’s Trevor Carlstrom (18-8 1/2) and Haiden Hild was sixth with a jump of 17-11 ½. Hild was sixth in the 400 meters as well.
The Cougars 4x800 meter relay team of Dalton Noble, Tyler Shoup, Tanner Hollinger and Mason Lindburg was fourth (10:37.18); in the 100 meters Noyd was fourth (12.00) and Christian Rystrom sixth (12.08).
In the middle and distance races, Preston Pinkelman finished third in the 800 (2:21.07) and fifth in the 1600 (6:01.97).
In the final race, High Plains was second in the 4x400 and the Cougars team of Rystrom, Lundstrom, Noyd and Hild took third. The Storm was clocked at 46.83 and the Cougars at 46.99.
Cross County travels to Fullerton on Monday for the Riverside Invite, while the Storm will compete at the Osceola Invite on Wednesday.