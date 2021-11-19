Cougars all-abuzz in lead up to Monday's state title football game

LINCOLN – When the Cross County Cougars and the Howells-Dodge Jaguars take the field at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 at 10:15 a.m. there will be no mystery as to what each team plans to do to try and win the Class D1 State Championship.
“They are the king of toss and we are a wildcat/single wing hybrid,” said Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano. “Besides that, like any game really, ball security and big momentum plays will pay huge dividends.”
Howells-Dodge destroyed Omaha World-Herald D-1 No. 1 Burwell last Friday night 56-18, while the Cougars defeated No. 9 Hitchcock County 56-20.
Howells-Dodge (11-0) and No. 2 defeated Cross County back on September 1, 40-38. The Jaguars held a 40-14 lead over the Cougars before they scored 24 unanswered to make things uncomfortable for the home team that night.
The Cougars, 10-1 and rated No. 3, were also without all-state running back Carter Seim, as seniors Shayden Lundstrom and Haiden Hild ran for 176 yards and 113 yards respectively in the loss.”
Neither team relies much on the pass. Cross County did surprise Hitchcock County with a pass out of the hybrid formation that covered 35 yards from Hild to Cameran Graham that allowed the Cougars to build a 32-20 halftime lead. The Cougars’ 6-5 senior end Cory Hollinger has a team-high 19 receptions this year for 354 yards and 42% of his receptions have resulted in scores.
Howells-Dodge senior back Levi Belina has run the ball 200 times for 1,884 yards and a 157 per game average. Seim has only played in nine games and he has rushed the ball 167 times for 1,874 yards, a 208 yards per game average.
Both squads feature strong backups as Hild has also crossed the 1,000 yard threshold with 1,263 yards and senior quarterback Lundstrom has 635 yards on the ground. Lane Belina, a sophomore, has 539 yards on 70 rushes and Lance Brester has run the ball 65 times for 475 yards for Howells-Dodge.
Seim did suffer a leg injury on Friday night at Hitchcock County, but DeLano said the team was healthy going into the championship matchup.
If both teams hold true to their approach on Monday, officials won’t have to worry about getting Memorial Stadium cleared out for the D2 final at 2:45 p.m. as this one could be over by noon.
DeLano said that in the first meeting the Cougars had three turnovers and while stats wise the Cougars would have appeared to move the ball, DeLano said he’s not sure you can put much stock in those numbers.
“That was definitely a rough night for us. Incredibly enough, we only had three turnovers all season. Unfortunately, they were all that night. That definitely hurt us in the first few quarters .Howells Dodge is too good to be giving them extra possessions. We have made quite a few personnel changes since that night as well,” DeLano commented. “Both sides of the ball need to be dramatically better. A lot of that yardage we got was fool's gold. A couple deep balls and uncharacteristic defensive breakdowns by them. I think at one point we went 75 yards on a 3rd and 41, so, I'm not really sure the stats told the whole story. They outplayed us in every facet of the game.”
Cross County has never been a part of a state championship game since the merger of Benedict and Stromsburg in 2002. The combination of the two schools, Howells and Dodge have combined have produced 15 state championships, but never as Howells-Dodge.
It’s been a big week at Cross County and the team had a pep rally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday to get the school and community ready for the big game on Monday.
“There is definitely a buzz around school and the community. Our boys have been working really hard at accomplishing this next step, but it's just that, the next step,” Delano said. “We still have work to do and areas to improve in if we want to finish the right way.”