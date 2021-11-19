Cougars all-abuzz in lead up to Monday's state title football game

Howells-Dodge senior back Levi Belina has run the ball 200 times for 1,884 yards and a 157 per game average. Seim has only played in nine games and he has rushed the ball 167 times for 1,874 yards, a 208 yards per game average.

Both squads feature strong backups as Hild has also crossed the 1,000 yard threshold with 1,263 yards and senior quarterback Lundstrom has 635 yards on the ground. Lane Belina, a sophomore, has 539 yards on 70 rushes and Lance Brester has run the ball 65 times for 475 yards for Howells-Dodge.

Seim did suffer a leg injury on Friday night at Hitchcock County, but DeLano said the team was healthy going into the championship matchup.

If both teams hold true to their approach on Monday, officials won’t have to worry about getting Memorial Stadium cleared out for the D2 final at 2:45 p.m. as this one could be over by noon.

DeLano said that in the first meeting the Cougars had three turnovers and while stats wise the Cougars would have appeared to move the ball, DeLano said he’s not sure you can put much stock in those numbers.