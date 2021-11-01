Cougars advance in football playoffs at expense of Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – The Cross County Cougars rushed for 415 yards and senior Carter Seim accounted for 312 yards and seven touchdowns in the Cougars’ 67-36 win over the Weeping Water Indians in the D1 state football playoffs Friday night.

The game see-sawed early on as the two teams traded scores, but the Cougars finally started to break away as Seim averaged 14.9 yards per carry in the win. Two of his scoring runs covered 60 and 34 yards as he highlighted his breakaway speed.

Cross County, 9-1 and ranked No. 4, trailed Weeping Water 14-7 when they scored on six consecutive drives to blow the game open. Seim scored on three straight touches covering 1, 60 and 20 yards.

Weeping Water, 9-1 and No. 9 rated, had two players to go over 100 yards led by dual threat quarterback Hunter Mortimer with 134 yards on 34 rushes and three scores. Junior Keegan McDonald added 105 yards and he crossed the goal line one time.

On defense senior Colby Bolton had three sacks. Cory Hollinger had one sack and led the way with 14 tackles. Seim also chipped in on defense with 12 stops and Damon Mickey added 11.

Cross County (9-1) will now be back home Friday night as they host No. 2 seed and No. 3 rated Lourdes Central Catholic who enters the game undefeated at 10-0.