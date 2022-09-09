Cougar volleyball stays unbeaten with sweep at Central City

CENTRAL CITY – Cross County took the court for the fourth time this season Thursday night at Central City, and the Cougars came away with their fourth win in as many matches after breaking out the brooms in a 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 sweep.

Senior Bren Lemburg hammered a match-high nine kills on 23 attempts to lead the Cross County attack, while junior Lilly Peterson whacked seven on just 16 swings. Together, the duo combined for 16 winners; Central City as a team combined for just 12.

Sophomore Bricelynn Larson added six winners on 11 tries, junior Shyanne Anderson followed with five, senior Jayden Fellows tallied four and freshman Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the Cougar attack with three kills. Cross County finished with 34 for the match.

Hengelfelt crushed three of the Cougars’ eight aces, followed by two apiece from Peterson and Fellows while Anderson added one.

Larson and Fellows led the Cross County effort at the net with three blocks apiece, while Peterson added two rejections and Hengelfelt added one.

Taylor Lindburg recorded a team-high five digs, while Peterson and Hengelfelt both had four. Hengelfelt also tallied 25 of the Cougars’ 29 assists