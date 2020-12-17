 Skip to main content
Cougar’s defense sets up Cross County offense in win over Hampton
CRC GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cougar’s defense sets up Cross County offense in win over Hampton

Turnovers keep Hampton’s offensive opportunities down

Erica Stratman CC on defense

Cross County’s 6-foot 1 inch senior Erica Stratman (22) scored a quick six points against the Hampton Hawks defense in the first quarter and the host Cougars never looked back in girl’s Crossroads action on Thursday night.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars defense was responsible for a lot of the Cougars 22 first quarter points as they forced the Hampton Hawks into numerous turnovers.

Those mistakes set up the Cougars offense with a lot of point blank range baskets and Cross County moved to 4-1 with the 63-25 win in girls Crossroads Conference action Thursday night.

Cougar’s 6-foot 2-inch Erica Stratman could not be stopped by the Hampton defense in the paint as she and junior Josi Noble each scored six points each as the Cougars built a 22-8 lead after the first five minutes of action.

Hampton was not shy however as they continued to push the pace with their guard play, but the Cross County length was too much for them to overcome.

Cross County extended their lead at the half to 36 to 15 and continued to pull away in both the third and the fourth quarter.

The Cougars led 50-21 heading to the final eight minutes of the game.

Hampton went pretty much with a seven player line-up while the Cougars bench was much deeper.

Cross County had a balanced scoring attack with freshman Shyanne Anderson scoring 15, Stratman had 14 in about three quarters of action and finishing with nine points was Chloe Sandell.

Lexie Wolinski, Hampton G Bb

Hampton senior Lexie Wolinski (10) gets the steal at the top of the key on the opposite end of the court and drives in for two of the Hawks eight first quarter points. Defending on the play for the Cougars is Jacy Mentink (4).

The Cougars got 29 of their 63 points off the bench.

Hampton was led in scoring unofficially by Lexie Wolinski with 11 and Zaya Stuart with six. Hampton was 6 of 8 at the free throw line.

The Cougars struggled at the free throw line with just 3 of 10 finding the mark.

Cross County hits the road to Davenport tonight and a huge CRC match-up with the D-1 No. 4 BDS Eagles.

Hampton is in action also tonight as they are at East Butler.

Hampton (2-3) 8 7 6 4- 25

Cross County (3-1) 22 14 14 13- 63

HAM-(25)-Wolinski 11, Dose 2, Stuart 6, Clinch 2, Lukassen 2, Arndt 2.

CC (63)-Mentink 4, Schaefer 8, Noble 8, Stratman 14, Sandell 9, Anderson 15, Peterson 3, Fellows 2.

