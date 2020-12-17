Cougar’s defense sets up Cross County offense in win over Hampton

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars defense was responsible for a lot of the Cougars 22 first quarter points as they forced the Hampton Hawks into numerous turnovers.

Those mistakes set up the Cougars offense with a lot of point blank range baskets and Cross County moved to 4-1 with the 63-25 win in girls Crossroads Conference action Thursday night.

Cougar’s 6-foot 2-inch Erica Stratman could not be stopped by the Hampton defense in the paint as she and junior Josi Noble each scored six points each as the Cougars built a 22-8 lead after the first five minutes of action.

Hampton was not shy however as they continued to push the pace with their guard play, but the Cross County length was too much for them to overcome.

Cross County extended their lead at the half to 36 to 15 and continued to pull away in both the third and the fourth quarter.

The Cougars led 50-21 heading to the final eight minutes of the game.

Hampton went pretty much with a seven player line-up while the Cougars bench was much deeper.

Cross County had a balanced scoring attack with freshman Shyanne Anderson scoring 15, Stratman had 14 in about three quarters of action and finishing with nine points was Chloe Sandell.