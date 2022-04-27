Cougar, Panther, Storm, T-Wolf boys tune up for league track meets

SHELBY – This weekend, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan and High Plains will lace up their running shoes and take on the CRC field at the conference meet in Osceola, while Fillmore Central will battle conference foes at the SNC meet in Fairbury.

On Tuesday, however, the four schools got in one final tune up before Saturday when they competed in the 12-team field at the Shelby-Rising City Invite. Cross County fared the best of the area schools, scoring 68.5 points to finish fourth. Fillmore Central placed sixth, High Plains finished eighth and Exeter-Milligan took 11th.

Osceola emerged victorious in the team standings with 72 points, just ahead of runner-up Sandy Creek’s 70. David City claimed bronze with 69 points to finish half a point in front of Cross County as the top four teams were separated by fewer than four points.

Fullerton rounded out the top 5 with 57.5 points, a point and a half ahead of the Panthers’ 56.

Damon Mickey picked up the only event title for the Cougars with a win in the discus. The senior fired a distance of 127-9, two feet better than teammate Cory Hollinger. Jentry Lovejoy also scored in the event for Cross County with a sixth-place finish.

Hollinger’s runner-up finish in the discus was one of three silvers for the senior. He also took second in the shot put and the 110 hurdles.

Cross County also took second in the 300 hurdles, where Jackson Lindburg clocked in at 43.77 seconds.

Revin Nyberg and Izaac Dickey added a pair of bronze performances in the 1600 and shot put, respectively, while Lindburg finished fourth in the 400 and Preston Pinkelman placed fourth in both the 800 and pole vault.

Tobey Waller added a point with a sixth-place finish in the long jump, while Lindburg tied for sixth in the high jump to round out the scoring for the Cougars.

The bulk of Fillmore Central’s points came in the relays, where the Panthers won the 4x400 and 4x800. Luke Kimbrough, Cooper Schelkopf, Aiden Hinrichs and Isaiah Lauby ran the 4x400 in 3:47.91 to beat runner-up Shelby-Rising City by about five seconds.

In the 4x800, the Panthers’ team of Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Lauby and Schelkopf dominated the field as they crossed the tape in 8:54.83 and finished nearly a minute ahead of second-place High Plains. Fillmore Central also scored in the 4x100, where it finished fifth.

Kimbrough and Keegan Theobald went silver-bronze for the Panthers in the triple jump. Kimbrough leapt 40-6 and Theobald recorded a distance of 39-7½.

Lauby clocked in at 2:15.19 to take third in the 800, while Eli Myers and Markey Hinrichs notched a pair of fourth-place finishes in the high jump and discus, respectively.

Fillmore Central also logged a trio of fifth-place finishes from Owen Dunker in the shot put, Kale Perkins in the 100 and Shelkopf in the 400.

High Plains’ best finish came when the Storm 4x800 relay claimed silver, but TJ Heitt and Gavin Morris won bronze in the discus and the 200. The High Plains 4x400 relay crossed the line in fifth place to round out the Storm’s scoring.

Exeter-Milligan scored 16 points and finished in 11th, but Tyler Due won bronze for the T-Wolves in the pole vault as he cleared the bar at 11-6. Marcus Krupicka finished fifth in the discus, while Adrian Schoofs and Braden Capek placed sixth in the 200 and 1600.

The Timberwolves’ 4x800 relay claimed third to round out their scoring.

Team results – 1) Osceola 72, 2) Sandy Creek 70, 3) David City 69, 4) Cross County 68.5, 5) Fullerton 57.5, 6) Fillmore Central 56, 7) Shelby-Rising City 42, 8) High Plains 26, 9) East Butler 25, 10) Harvard 23, 11) Exeter-Milligan 16, 12) Palmer 2

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Caden Denker, David City, 11.02; 5. Kale Perkins, Fillmore Central, 11.83

200 – 1. Caden Denker, David City, 22.36; 3. Gavin Morris, High Plains, 24.54; 6. Adrian Schoofs, Exeter-Milligan, 24.93

400 – 1. Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 53.25; 4. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 55.96; 5. Cooper Schelkopf, Fillmore Central, 56.43

800 – 1. Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 2:10.97; 3. Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore Central, 2:15.19; 4. Preston Pinkelman, Cross County, 2:17.46

1600 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 5:10.34; 3. Revin Nyberg, Cross County, 5:32.41; 6. Braden Capek, Exeter-Milligan, 5:39.21

3200 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:48.98

110 Hurdles – 1. Hunter White, Shelby-Rising City, 15.96; 2. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 16.03

300 Hurdles – 1. Hunter White, Shelby-Rising City, 42.79; 2. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 43.77

4x100 – 1. David City, 45.75; 5. Fillmore Central, 48.71

4x400 – 1. Fillmore Central, 3:47.91; 5. High Plains, 4:00.76

4x800 – 1. Fillmore Central, 8:54.83; 2. High Plains, 9:46.32; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 9:54.80

High Jump – 1. Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-8; 4. Eli Myers, Fillmore Central, 5-8; T-6. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 5-4

Pole Vault – 1. Roe Patton, Fullerton, 12-0; 3. Tyler Due, Exeter-Milligan, 11-6; 4. Preston Pinkelman, Cross County, 10-0

Long Jump – 1. Pierce Branting, Osceola, 19-8½; 6. Tobey Waller, Cross County, 17-3½

Triple Jump – 1. Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 44-3¾; 2. Luke Kimbrough, Fillmore Central, 40-6; 3. Keegan Theobald, Fillmore Central, 39-7½

Discus – 1. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 127-9; 2. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 125-9; 3. TJ Heitt, High Plains, 119-0; 4. Markey Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 115-10; 5. Marcus Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 113-9; 6. Jentry Lovejoy, Cross County, 109-1

Shot Put – 1. Josh Shaw, Sandy Creek, 47-2¼; 2. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 46-2; 3. Izaac Dickey, Cross County, 42-3¼; 5. Owen Dunker, Fillmore Central, 41-6¼