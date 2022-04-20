Cougar, Knight boys take on Friend Invite field

FRIEND – On a chilly, breezy Tuesday morning the Cross County Cougars and Nebraska Lutheran Knights laced up their running shoes and hit the track at the Friend Invite.

Freeman racked up 162 points to run away with the team title, but Cross County scored 101.5 points to take silver. Nebraska Lutheran finished in a distant third with 47 points, while East Butler and Friend rounded out the top 5 of the 11-team field.

Trevor Hueske scored 20 of the Knights’ 47 points when he swept the sprints. The junior clocked in at 11.30 seconds in the 100 and crossed the tape in 23.70 seconds in the 200. Junior Trey Richert also scored for Nebraska Lutheran in the 100 with a fifth-place finish.

Jace Dressel notched the Knights’ third event win in the triple jump with a distance of 38-01½. Richert added a bronze in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-06.

In the distance races, Lucas Corwin scored eight points with a runner-up in the 3200 and also placed sixth in the 1600.

Cross County notched two event wins from senior Cory Hollinger. Hollinger crossed the finish line in 15.90 seconds to take the 110 hurdles and tallied a winning distance of 46-01 in the shot put. The senior also placed fifth in the discus.

Damon Mickey flung the discus 134-08 to win the event by just over six feet. The senior also tied for fifth in the shot put.

The Cougars recorded a third scorer in the throwing events, as Jentry Lovejoy and Izaac Dickey placed fourth in the discus and shot put, respectively.

Jackson Lindburg notched a trio of bronze performances for Cross County in the triple jump, 400 and 300 hurdles, while Preston Pinkelman finished second in the pole vault and the 800.

Cross County also ran well in the relays, taking silver in the 4x100 and bronze in the 4x800. Tobey Waller closed the scoring for the Cougars with a fifth-place finish in the long jump.

Team scores – 1. Freeman 162, 2. Cross County 101.5, 3. Nebraska Lutheran 47, 4. East Butler 43, 5. Friend 34.5, 6. Diller-Odell 34, 7. Deshler 32, 8. Meridian 30.5, 9. Dorchester 21, 10. Seward 16.5, 11. Crete 5

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 11.30; 5. Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 11.71

200 – 1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 23.70

400 – 1. Alex Pierce, East Butler, 56.50; 3. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 57.60

800 – 1. Carter Husr, Freeman, 2:19.81; 2. Preston Pinkelman, Cross County, 2:25.50

1600 – 1. Wesley Havelka, Freeman, 5:27.30; 6. Lucas Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 5:49.50

3200 – 1. Wesley Havelka, Freeman, 11:56.60; 2. Lucas Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 12:17.90; 3. Revin Nyberg, Cross County, 12:19.60

110 Hurdles – 1. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 15.90

300 Hurdles – 1. Carter Nills, Freeman, 44.20; 3. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 46.30

4x100 – 1. Freeman, 48.10; 2. Cross County, 48.80

4x400 – 1. Freeman, 3:59.10

4x800 – 1. Diller-Odell, 10:01.50; 3. Cross County, 10:14.30

High Jump – 1. Cooper Girmus, Freeman, 5-10; 3. Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 5-06; 4. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, J5-02

Pole Vault – 1. Zeke Jones, Diller-Odell, 10-06; 2. Preston Pinkelman, Cross County, 10-0

Long Jump – 1. Alex Pierce, East Butler, 19-09; 5. Tobey Waller, Cross County, 17-02

Triple Jump – 1. Jace Dressel, Nebraska Lutheran, 38-01½; 3. Jackson Lindburg, 37-06

Shot Put – 1. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 46-01; 4. Izaac Dickey, Cross County, 39-04¼; T-5. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 38-05

Discus – 1. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 134-08; 4. Jentry Lovejoy, Cross County, 125-02; 5. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 119-03