Cougar Josi Noble is YNT Athlete of the Week
Cougar Josi Noble is YNT Athlete of the Week

YNT Athlete of the Week Josi Noble

Josi Noble, JR., Cross County High School

This is Noble’s second time being selected as the York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week this spring. Last Tuesday, Noble posted a mark of 36-2 ½ in the triple jump which at the time was second longest jump in Class C to date. She won that event and also the 200 which took place at the Shelby-Rising City Invite. This past weekend the junior was named the Gail Arnett Award winner for the Most Outstanding Female Athlete during the Crossroads Conference Track and Field Championships. Noble won the triple jump; both the 200 and 400 and the 300 hurdles as she scored 40 of her team’s 81 points.

 

 YNT staff

