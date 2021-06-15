Cougar Isaac Noyd in YNT Athlete of the Year discussion

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.

STROMSBURG - Last fall Cross County senior Isaac Noyd got a lot of attention from the media.

That attention was because the Cross County football team was enjoying one of its most productive seasons as they took an undefeated record into the D-1 state playoffs.

Noyd was one of the Cougar running backs who exceeded 2,000 yards rushing on the season as Cross County came within one game of making the D-1 state title game.

But Noyd’s success was not limited to the gridiron.

In the winter he was also a huge reason the Cougars were ranked as high as No. 7 in the C-2 boys basketball ratings. He was a contributor not only offensively, but on defense as well.