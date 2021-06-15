Cougar Isaac Noyd in YNT Athlete of the Year discussion

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.
STROMSBURG - Last fall Cross County senior Isaac Noyd got a lot of attention from the media.
That attention was because the Cross County football team was enjoying one of its most productive seasons as they took an undefeated record into the D-1 state playoffs.
Noyd was one of the Cougar running backs who exceeded 2,000 yards rushing on the season as Cross County came within one game of making the D-1 state title game.
But Noyd’s success was not limited to the gridiron.
In the winter he was also a huge reason the Cougars were ranked as high as No. 7 in the C-2 boys basketball ratings. He was a contributor not only offensively, but on defense as well.
Noyd at one point of the track and field season was leading the area in the triple jump and was also competing in several other events.
On the football field, Noyd ended his season with 2,146 yards and 29 touchdowns. His counterpart in the run game, Carter Seim, also finished with more than 2,000 yards.
The Cougar senior averaged 178.8 yards per game and his season high came in a 52-32 win over Nebraska Christian when he rushed for 357 yards and had scoring runs of 71, 5, 19, 70 and 50 yards.
He finished his career as the leader in yards rushing at Cross County (4,068); most points in a career (398) and receiving yards (395).
He earned both all-district and all-state recognition in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
On the basketball court he averaged 11.2 points per game and was top 10 in 3-point field goal percentage with 34%. Noyd knocked down 50 3-pointers on the year and led the Cougars with 3.4 assists which was No. 6 in the final YNT charts. His season high in points came against Twin River with 21.
He was a Crossroads Conference second team selection and honorable mention in both the Omaha and Lincoln papers.
During the track and field season he was holding down the top spot in the triple jump for most of the year at 41-5 ½. He ended up with the second best jump at season’s end.
Noyd also competed in the long jump (19-6 ¼); in the 100 (11.84); the 200 (24.40) and in the 4x100 relay where the Cougars had the third best time in the area with a 45.84.